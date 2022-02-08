LOOK: Real Housewives Star Reveals Fully Shaved Head

A former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star has revealed a freshly shaved head on Instagram.

Katie Rost took to Instagram on February 7, 2022, to reveal a new look … a fully shaved head.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Rost Revealed She Shaved Her Head to ‘Start Fresh in This New Year’ & ‘Guys Do It All the Time’

Rost posted two photos, one a bit more cropped than the other with two captions of her new look.

The first photo, more close up, was captioned, “It wasn’t an easy decision. But after some contemplation we decided: katie needs to start fresh in this new year. As a Black and biracial and Jewish woman I was like whaaaaasssst but I love how it feels cause it feels like I’m not my hair! and I’m a bad a**.” She also added the hashtags #blackpower #skinhead.

The second image, posted the same day, shows more of the bald head and is simply captioned, “Guys do it all the time.”

Fans Were Split on the New Look With Some Offering Positive Reactions & Others Slamming the Choice

The overwhelming reaction from fans was positive with many women in the comments voicing their desire to do the same thing but not feeling brave enough.

“Yeeees the big chop!! You are so brave and free. I want to do this as well. Go Katie!” another fan wrote.

“Oh my gosh amazing what a way to make a fresh start,” someone wrote.

“It’s liberating… I get it, your hair holds energy and sometimes we hit a point in life where we need to let that sh*t go and start anew. I bet you have cutest head,” someone else wrote.

“Looks amazing and it grows back! I shave mine every now and again simply to remind myself and others that my hair does not define me! Enjoy the journey!!” a fan commented.

“I honestly think so many of us women have wanted to be free of our hair so many times. Def Know I have. I love this for you!” someone said.

“It’ll grow back so soft and beautiful,” a fan wrote. “You’re going to love it…by the way don’t you just love running your bald under the shower. its so amazing.”

“Katie, you have a nice shaped head. You are tall and elegant. You would look good in a black plastic bag,” another fan commented.

“I would have been done it, but my ears are way to big to pull it off lol,” someone wrote.

The negative comments weren’t as plentiful but there were some.

“Why??????????” someone wrote.

“Crazy .. always something crazy,” another fan wrote.

“What?!” someone else commented.

One fan seemed confused by the choice, asking if Rost was ok, “Oh no !! Are you okay ? What happened???”

“At least you are pretty,” someone else said.

Rost appeared on the debut season of “Real Housewives of Potomac” and then as a guest for season 2 and a “friend of” for season 4.

In December 2016 Rost tweeted she’d been fired from the show for not being “exciting” enough, according to the Washington Post. Her tweet has since been deleted.

