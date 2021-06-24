Kelly Dodd Said She ‘Cried So Hard’ After Watching ‘The Housewife and The Hustler’

It seems like former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd was quite touched by the new documentary about Erika Girardi and her husband, “The Housewife and The Hustler.”

After Page Six posted about Girardi’s new home on their Instagram page recently, Dodd left a comment revealing that she “cried so hard” after watching the documentary about her. “I just watched that last night and I cried so hard for those victims,” Dodd wrote. “Why Did her lawyers drop her? If I were her I would sell all my stuff and give it to those victims that were hustled for 40 years. Act in good faith …”

Earlier this month, the documentary premiered on Hulu, detailing Girardi’s life with her husband, and explored accusations that Girardi’s husband had been misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds for many years.

This Isn’t the First Time That Dodd Has Slammed Girardi

This isn’t the first time that Dodd has come after Girardi for her and her husband’s ongoing legal issues. On May 30, 2021, Dodd posted a photo to Instagram alongside some friends, one of whom was an attorney. In the caption of the photo, Dodd wrote, “Thanks Arthur Aidala for having us over … it’s nice to have a high-powered attorney on your side.”

One fan took a poke at Girardi in the comment section of Dodd’s photo, writing at the time, “I bet Erika thought it was nice to have a high-powered attorney on her side, too. Go out and BE the high-powered attorney, ladies! Never rely on a man!” “My attorney isn’t a crook,” Dodd wrote back to the fan on Instagram, slamming the RHOBH star. Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Come to Girardi’s Defense During This Time View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) Even though Dodd may have been less than supportive of Girardi, other “Real Housewives” stars have not hesitated to stand with Girardi. On June 20, 2021, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard tweeted about Girardi, “Y’all aren’t loyal. You don’t know what that lady knew. Just sending her to jail based on one thrown-together documentary that was clearly meant to low key villainize her. Reserve your judgment until the facts reveal themselves. Judge not lest ye be judged.” Former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lea Black has also rushed to Girardi’s defense. “I hope people keep an open mind about Erika #RHOB,” Black wrote on Twitter on June 3, 2021. “The law partners/acct didn’t know. The Calif bar didn’t know. The creditors didn’t know. The city lavishing husband w/awards didn’t know. So why would people assume a singer/dancer w/no background in law finance should know? Be nice.” Girardi’s fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars have also had her back throughout all of this, both on-screen and off. “I mean, you know, obviously it’s a hard time,” star Kyle Richards told Access Hollywood recently. “But she’s doing OK.”

