Kenya Moore Reveals Who She Thinks Is the ‘Ultimate Real Housewife’

Kenya Moore, star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was asked who she thinks is the ultimate Real Housewife.

Kenya and other well-known “Real Housewives” stars were asked by Vulture who they would pick as the ultimate Housewife.

Moore picked her friend, Lisa Vanderpump who remains a fan favorite despite a controversial exit from the show after nine seasons.

“Beverly Hills is one of my favorite Housewives franchises: the lifestyle, the women, the beauty, and the opulence,” Kenya told the outlet. “When you think of the Real Housewives lifestyle, you think of Beverly Hills. To be an iconic Real Housewife, you have to be unique, unapologetic, funny, sassy, irreverent, bold, and rich. Lisa Vanderpump has all of the above. She has a really unique sense of humor, and honestly, she has a lot of class! One of my favorite LVP moments is when she kicked Kyle out — every time I see Kyle, I think: “Good-bye Kyle!” It’s so funny. And I love her tagline: ‘Throw me to the wolves and I shall return leading the pack. ‘I die!”

Kenya’s friendship with Lisa goes way back. Kenya posted a photo on Instagram of her and Lisa in December 2014 with the caption, “Ran into one of the coolest ladies on earth at brunch. I adore her she is my sister from another mister.” They also bonded over a shared nemesis in RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville who Kenya starred alongside in “Celebrity Apprentice” of which both were eventually fired, according to US Weekly.

Check out who the other housewives picked for their ultimate housewife:

Teresa Guidice Picked RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, Who Is Also Her RHUGT Cast Mate

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice picked her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip” castmate, RHOA’s, Cynthia Bailey, as her ultimate housewife.

“Cynthia just has such good vibes,” Teresa told Vulture. “The best Real Housewives are authentic, real, and see people for who they are. That’s what Cynthia is — with her, what you see is what you get. If she has something to say, she’ll tell you. One moment of Cynthia’s that I loved was her ‘friendship contract.’ She’s all about not stabbing her friends in the back and she’s big on loyalty — just like me. My favorite tagline of Cynthia’s is: ‘The only time that I look back is to see how far I’ve come.'”

The pair bonded while on vacation, due in part to their heart-to-heart conversation about Teresa’s time in prison.

“That is my girl,” Cynthia told Us Weekly on October 23, 2021. “I was the most curious about Teresa. You know, we have some mutual friends in common, but I didn’t really know Teresa and she’s just been through so much and she is still standing.”

RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Picked Lisa Rinna as Ultimate Because “Somehow Everyone Hates You”

Probably the most shocking pick of all was prim and proper, Luann De Lesseps, picking her complete opposite in wild and unapologetic, Lisa Rinna.

“When you’re a Real Housewife, one season you could have a great season, and the next season somehow everyone hates you,” de Lesseps told Vulture. The ‘ultimate’ Housewife can endure whatever comes her way, dust off her knees, stand up, and keep on moving. I have admiration for that. Lisa Rinna passes all of these tests. What you see is what you get with her. She is who she is, love it or not love it. She doesn’t make excuses for it. She owns everything. In fact, the first thing that springs to mind when I think of her is, ‘Own it, baby!'”

And if viewers thought the former countess might be throwing shade, she added a statement praising Rinna to make it clear how much she admired her.

“Lisa was in my video for ‘Feelin’ Jovani’ and I’ve known her for years. If there’s one thing I’d want fans to know, it’s that she is a great mother and devoted to her family. I really admire couples like Lisa and Harry, who can make it through Housewives and still be going strong!”

Other housewives who participated in the interviews were Shannon Storms Beador (RHOC) who picked RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards (RHOBH) who picked RHOA’s Nene Leakes, Gizelle Bryant (RHOP) who picked Kyle, and Heather Gay (RHOSLC) who picked New York’s Sonja Morgan.

Some notable missing wives were Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, and Vicki Gunvalson.

