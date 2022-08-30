Teresa Giudice’s Former Pal Defends Melissa Gorga

A former friend of Teresa Giudice is defending Melissa Gorga amid a family feud that may completely end Giudice’s relationship with her brother for good.

A source previously told People magazine that Giudice and the Gorgas got into a fight while filming the of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and that Giudice “betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable.” After the fight, the Gorgas decided to skip Giudice’s August 6, 2022, wedding, which Joe Gorga said was really hard for him.

“It was so, so hard for me. Here you are, it’s my only sister, my only blood. We don’t have a big family. We don’t have a lot of cousins. We have nothing. We lost our parents. And, to me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life,” Joe said on the August 11, 2022, episode of his wife’s “On Display” podcast.

Page Six reported that there was a rumor that Melissa kissed a guy named Nick Barrotta. It was reported that this rumor came out during filming — but it didn’t come from Giudice. Nevertheless, something happened involving Giudice and that rumor that upset the Gorgas.

But the cheating rumors aren’t true, Giudice’s former pal says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim DePaola Defended Melissa & Said That the Cheating Rumor Is ‘a Bunch of Bull’

If you’ve been a longtime fan of RHONJ, you probably remember Kim DePaola, better known as “Kim D,” from earlier seasons of the show. Kim D was known to stir the pot when it came to making Melissa look bad and seemed to always be on board with Giudice’s ideas when it came to outing her sister-in-law.

Giudice is no longer friends with DePaola, but she still regularly comments on RHONJ. On the August 13, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, DePaola weighed in on the latest Melissa cheating rumors.

“This is a hearsay thing,” she told podcast host David Yontef. She said that the rumor is “a bunch of bull.”

DePaola also encouraged Joe and Melissa to “stick with it” — meaning to continue to hold their heads high and keep away from Giudice.

The Gorgas Haven’t Commented on the Rumors Directly

Due to contract restraints, the Gorgas aren’t really able to say too much about what went down on the finale.

“Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on her podcast.

However, friends of Barrotta denied the claims.

“This is just completely ridiculous. Nick and his wife Liz have been close friends with the Gorgas for years,” a source told the Daily Mail. “There is absolutely zero truth to this nasty rumor and it’s comical that it even needs to be addressed,” the source added.

Heavy has reached out to Barrotta for comment but has not heard back.

