Kyle Richards Dubs Andy Cohen as a S*** Stirrer

Kyle Richards is not mincing her words.

During a recent appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s new podcast, Two T’s In a Pod, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star dubbed Andy Cohen as “s*** stirrer” while playing a rapid-fire questions game with the ladies.

“Finish this sentence,” Mellencamp asked Richards during the podcast episode. “Andy Cohen is…”

“Andy Cohen is a, you know, I go two ways,” Richards said in response. “He’s a s***-stirrer and, to me, he’s like our psychologist. He’s our group psychologist.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production, and it looks like all of the ladies will be returning for another drama-filled year.

Richards Admitted That Cohen Has a ‘Hard Job’

During an October 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Richards admitted that Cohen has a “hard job” as she spoke about the line of questioning that costar Erika Girardi went through during the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

“I was like, ‘My God, this is relentless,’” Richards said at the time about Cohen. “But he has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. And I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And, like, he has to ask these questions.”

Richards continued, telling the outlet, “We couldn’t get out of bed for a day or two. [Erika] probably couldn’t for two weeks. It was very, very difficult for her. It’s never easy for anybody, but she was, for sure, the person that had the hardest time in this reunion. Absolutely.”

Cohen Is a ‘Real Housewives’ Fan Himself

Although Cohen is an executive producer of “The Real Housewives,” he’s also a huge fan of the show, which he spoke more about during a March 2021 interview with Interview Magazine.

“If I wasn’t a fan, I don’t think I would still be on this train so many years into it,” Cohen explained to the outlet. “I don’t like, I love watching the ‘Housewives.’ I think it’s a great show. I think they’re all great. If I didn’t, I think I would be running some kind of scam. I’d be trusting an outfit I didn’t believe in. I believe in it and I love it.”

However, Cohen also revealed during the interview that he doesn’t watch many other reality TV shows besides “The Real Housewives” franchises.

“I watch documentaries,” Cohen said. “I don’t really watch other reality shows. I loved making this show for E! because we got to talk about so many other reality shows and really dig into them. That was fascinating. But no, I don’t really watch any other reality shows. I watched all of the NXIVM documentary, I just watched The Lady and the Dale. I’m excited to watch the Tina Turner documentary. I love docs.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Blasts Heather Dubrow for $36,000 Sushi Party