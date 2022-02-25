Fans Think Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna May Have Had a Falling Out

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has wrapped, and it sounds like there was a lot of drama to be had.

Although the women haven’t said too much about what fans can expect when the series returns later this year, there have been a good deal of cryptic Instagram posts that suggest there’s trouble in Beverly Hills.

In February, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of posts without any explanation.

“You can try and stop me or try and keep me quiet, but the truth is the truth. And it always comes out,” read one of Rinna’s posts. “Silence is not golden,” read another. “Oh damn are we back to cease and desist? Ooof,” she wrote in a third post.

And while many believed that Rinna’s posts were about fellow Housewife Kathy Hilton, someone else has started sharing cryptic messages, and fans are trying to piece things together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Shared Some Cryptic Quotes & Some Fans Think They Were About Rinna

Richards posted some interesting quotes on her Instagram Stories without providing any background or additional information — and fans are wondering if something happened on RHOBH, perhaps with another Housewife, that has her joining the vague-gram game.

On February 16, 2022, Richards shared a post that read, “If a person always leaves you with mixed feelings, uncertainty, and an unsettled mind, you don’t need to place your energy there.”

And the strange quotes didn’t stop.

“Sometimes temporary people teach you permanent lessons,” read one of the posts uploaded to Richards’ Instagram Stories on February 18, 2022.

“Letting things slide to ‘keep the peace’ inly starts a war inside of you,” read a quote that was posted the next day.

To make it three in a row, Richards shared a third cryptic quote on February 20, 2022.

“It’s not the stab in the back that kills you! It’s when you turn around and see who’s holding the knife,” the quote read.

Fans Think Richards’ Messages Were Meant for Rinna & That the 2 Are Feuding

Shortly after Richards posted the quote about the “stab in the back,” Rinna posted something to her Instagram feed. “I Googled my symptoms. Turns out, I’m a b****,” the post reads. Some fans seem to think that Rinna’s post is in direct response to Richards’ Stories — and many took to Reddit to discuss.

“I smell a rinna fake cry scene after being confronted this season,” one person commented on a thread titled, “I smell a Kyle and Rinna fallout.”

“Idk. Last time she chose Rinna over her sister (Kim). I wouldn’t be shocked if she did that again,” wrote another, suggested that Richards may have taken Hilton’s side in something that upset Rinna.

“Kyle deserves to be dragged by Rinna next,” a third person wrote.

On a similar Reddit thread, many fans seemed to think that Richards’ cryptic messages are actually about Hilton.

“Could be Kathy. Kathy ha no loyalty to Kyle and always wields her love like a weapon. Kathy has caused Kyle a lot of anxiety over the years,” one Redditor commented.

“I actually think it’s Kathy,” added another.

“I think Kyle’s relationships with her sisters are much less secure than they try to make them seem these days (watching her fights with Kim for example and Kathy didn’t talk to her for like 8 years? these gals ain’t the Kardashians no no no),” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Left ‘Terrified’ After Emergency on Vacation