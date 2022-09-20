RHOBH Fans Criticize Kyle Richards for Behavior Toward Sutton Stracke

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 8, Sutton Stracke had an intense conversation with Diana Jenkins. Kyle Richards joined the discussion and repeatedly placed her hands on Stracke’s shoulder and arms.

During season 12, episode 16, Stracke informed her castmates she was unhappy that they did not defend her when Erika Jayne called her “a b**** f***** c***.” Jenkins replied, “but you are one,” causing Jayne to laugh. Following that moment, Richards put her hand on Stracke’s leg.

On September 10, 2022, a Reddit user shared a photo of Richards and Stracke from season 12, episode 16 on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. The commenter shared that they did not appreciate the “Halloween” actress’ habit of touching Stracke.

“Kyle needs to keep her hands to herself. She was not trying to comfort Sutton here, she’s interrupting her. I’m going to be looking for this now,” read the caption of the post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts on the Matter

Several Reddit users also shared their thoughts about the matter.

“It really bothered me when she did it while Sutton and Diana were talking during Rinnas party (I think??). She was SO handsy!!! Worse than this episode I think!” shared a commenter.

“No it was seriously bizarre. she was shaking her. idk why sutton never brought it up bc i would’ve been livid. i swear the women on BH get away with so much. i can’t imagine kyle getting away with that unscathed on any other franchise,” added another.

“Kyle cannot keep her hands off Sutton. It’s disgusting. She’s used to do the same to Brandi [Glanville], then pretend like it was Brandi who touched her first. When she gets slapped with a lawsuit maybe she’ll stop putting her hands on people,” commented a different person.

“Kyle needs to stop touching people when situations are emotional and tense. It’s just inappropriate especially on shows where physical altercations occur. She has been in an altercation on camera before so she should be more mindful of her hands,” shared a commenter.

“Kyle needs to stop with the touching. I wish just once Sutton would smack her hands off or grab them and throw them back at her,” stated a Reddit user.

“The thing is, Sutton is probably bothered by it but trying to maintain composure but eventually Sutton will snap and shout stop touching me or get your hands off of me, and there you will have Kyle’s opportunity to make Sutton look unhinged, again. She’s constantly provoking her,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“I was screaming ‘Stop touching her!’ At my screen 😆,” chimed in an RHOBH fan.

Kyle Richards Spoke About the Season 12 Reunion Special

During a September 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kyle Richards spoke about having to interact with her co-stars during the season 12 reunion special, which was filmed on September 9. A fan called in and asked the mother of four, “which of the other women are you least looking forward to seeing again at the upcoming reunion.” She replied, “so many” before clarifying that she was joking. She then hinted that she did not resolve her issues with her sister, Kathy Hilton, in season 12.

“It’s going to be difficult with my sister. We went through so hard times on the show. I’ve had some issues with Erika [Jayne] and [Lisa] Rinna towards the end. And I had some apologizing to do to Garcelle, which I already did so I think we’re okay. So I don’t know,” shared Richards.

