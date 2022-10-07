How the RHOBH Aspen Drama Affected Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is opening up about how the drama on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been affecting her.

During the Oct. 7 episode of the RHOBH After Show, Richards revealed more about how the fallout from the cast trip to Aspen has hurt her. During the trip, Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a big meltdown, where she allegedly said “horrible” things about her sister, Richards and other cast members. However, during the season 12 finale, Richards admitted that she felt like Rinna was taking things too far with her sister, and accused Erika Girardi of leaking information about the Aspen trip to the press.

“It wasn’t just an argument between my sister and me,” Richards explained during the after-show. “So, I found myself in a very difficult position where I just ended up withdrawing from everyone, to be honest. Like I said, at the end of the day, it’s your family. It’s not just my sister, it’s my sisters, it’s my nieces, my nephews, their babies, who I look at and they’re my mother’s great-grandchildren, and it affects all of that.”

Richards continued, “So, as much as something may have upset me or hurt me, I want those people in my life and it just makes it complicated and you know, if you’re going to be forced to choose, what are you going to do? I’m just kind of struggling with that right now, to be honest.”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kyle Richards Said That Her Issues With Sister Kathy Hilton This Season Were ‘Complex’

While speaking with Page Six in May 2022, Richards spoke more about the current state of her relationship with her sister and their disagreements this season.

“It’s so complicated and complex,” Richards said at the time. “All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments.”

Richards continued, telling the outlet, “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things.”

Kyle Richards Is Unsure if She’ll Return to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Next Season

Because of all the drama that happened during season 12, Richards admitted during a May 2022 interview with E! News that she is unsure if she will return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the future.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards told E! News. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Richards continued, explaining that when this season wrapped, she felt like she was “finished.” “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” Richards said. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

However, Richards said that the feeling of not wanting to be on the show anymore passes sometimes. “I don’t know,” Richards said. “I just take it day by day.”

