Kyle Richards Calls Out ‘Rude’ Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards gave an update on her tense relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened about her recent run-in with Vanderpump at the Shu Restaurant in Los Angeles and described her as “so rude” to her the last time she saw her out in public.

In an interview on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards said she was dining at the L.A. eatery with a “Real Housewives” producer when she saw Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd seated at a nearby table. She did not greet her former co-star, who later jokingly sent her $132 tab over to Richards and the producers’ table.

“I was at dinner with one of our producers and she sent a bill over and, you know, she later said — ‘cause she likes to look at Twitter and all that and see what people who don’t know us say — and everyone thought, ‘Oh, you couldn’t take a joke,’” Richards told host Andy Cohen. “She never speaks to me when I see her, and I say hello to her. Every time I see her, I go up, I’m polite. And the last time she was so rude that this was actually the first time I didn’t go up to her table.”

Richards previously told TMZ that Vanderpump left the restaurant without paying her bill. She called it a “dine and dash situation” and added she has been “nothing but nice,” to her former co-star.

Kyle Richards Accused Lisa Vanderpump of Defacing a Fan’s Picture After She Left the Restaurant

In addition to calling Vanderpump “rude,” Richards accused her of ruining a photo that a fan asked her to autograph after she left the restaurant. Richards told “WWHL” that when she left dinner, she went outside and a fan who collects autographs asked her to sign some posters from her horror movie, “Halloween.”

“And he had a ‘Real Housewives’ picture that he wanted all the cast to sign and [Lisa] Rinna had already signed it,” Richards continued. “Vanderpump put X’s through all of our faces and mustaches and crossed us out and put a heart next to her name and signed it and ruined his photo. That’s the real story. She’ll put a spin on it.”

In response to podcast host Christian Gray Snow’s Instagram post in which he called out LVP for marking up the photo of the “RHOBH” cast with X’s and mustaches, Richards called the SUR Owner, “Bitter spice.”

Lisa Vanderpump Responded to Kyle Richards’ Version of the Story

On Twitter, Vanderpump responded to a fan who defended her and accused Kyle of making up drama.

“The fact is @LisaVanderpump was joking with the producer not w you @KyleRichards so stop being such a drama queen,” the fan wrote. “Also she didn’t ruin anyone’s picture because what she did is now a historical record of Housewives history and I bet the photo could be sold for a good amount of $.”

Vanderpump responded with, “Exactly!”

As for the restaurant tab, a source told TMZ that Vanderpump has a “playful relationship” with the producer, and felt he “owed” her a dinner, but that she planned ahead in case he refused to pay. Vanderpump provided receipts to prove that she paid the $131. 84 tab after leaving a copy of her credit card with the server in case the producer didn’t pick up her tab.

“I didn’t think I’d have to produce it, but here is the proof that I paid the restaurant bill,” Vanderpump told The Daily Mail. “Ken and I also gave the wonderful server a $40 tip in cash and the delightful hostess $15 for seating us so quickly. This once again reinforces why I left the show as Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth and she most certainly can’t take a joke.”

