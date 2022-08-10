Fans Criticize Kyle Richards’ Instagram Story About Defending Erika Jayne

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 10, Garcelle Beauvais shared she was concerned about Erika Jayne’s drinking habits during a lunch with her co-stars Kyle Richards and Sheree Zampino. She noted that she did not appreciate Jayne’s comments toward her sons, Jax Joseph Nilon, 14, and Oliver Saunders, 31, at her birthday party. She also suggested that she believed the “Pretty Mess” singer could be delving into alcoholism. Richards disagreed with her co-star and stated she was pleased Jayne was “letting her hair down and showing a more vulnerable side to her.”

On August 4, Richards appeared to address some of the criticism she received regarding her comments about Jayne. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a tweet from the account, @woke_stan, which compared her loyalty to the mother of one to Beauvais’ friendship with Sutton Stracke.

“When Garcelle defends Sutton she’s a loyal friend When Kyle defends Erika she’s jumping ship The math ain’t mathing y’all! #rhobh,” read the post.

On August 5, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of Richards’ post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Kyle Richards’ Instagram Story

Several Bravo fans took to the Reddit post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“Here is the difference Kyle. Garcelle doesn’t pretend to be Erika’s friend at all. Neither she is close to her. You, Kyle, on the other hand. Call Sutton your friend and throw her under the bus all the time. Sutton was only able to hold her own against [Lisa] Rinna was because Kyle wasn’t there to drag Sutton down,” wrote a commenter.

“Kyle even expending the energy to post this wrong take in her stories….🥴,” added another.

“Garcelle has made it perfectly clear Sutton is her girl. There is no question. And also, most of the s*** they come after her for is ridiculous which is why Garcelle is always on her side. But Kyle makes Sutton BELIEVE they’re close and then immediately turns on her when a shiny new toy (or a drunk old one) comes around. There’s a huge difference, of course Kyle wouldn’t understand,” shared a different person.

“She’s just playing dumb. She knows the difference in it. She just wants people to reply with omg yes Kyle you’re so right,” commented a Reddit user.

“I don’t get Kyle’s (and Erika & co) logic. Garcelle is Sutton’s friend, no doubt, but Garcelle does not always fight Sutton’s battles and vice versa. Last season she admitted she didn’t back Sutton like she should’ve and even with Sutton & Diana’s sit down at Garcelle’s party Garcelle says it’s not her fight and walks off. Garcelle is well aware Sutton is her own person and she doesn’t blindly defend her – all she did was point out how everyone continually goes for Sutton. That’s a real friendship. Kyle blindly defends Erika – last year, this year with the drinking (has she even brought up the legal issues?). That’s not a true friendship, that’s an alliance. There’s a difference,” stated a Bravo fan.

“Omg she reposted that?! Embarrassing,” commented an “RHOBH” fan.

“It’s not loyal to defend someone’s alcohol & pill use and vile behavior towards children as ‘letting lose’. Kyle is not being a friend to anyone with that so take your math elsewhere,” shared another.

“Yeah cool Kyle it’s no big deal your friend is drinking on medication and hit her head while wasted, just having fun right?!” chimed in an eighth person.

Kyle Richards Shared That She Intends on Being a Movie Producer

While speaking to Vogue in July 2022, Richards noted that she has other ambitions outside of “RHOBH.” She shared that she will star in an upcoming “Halloween” sequel titled “Halloween Ends,” which will premiere in October 2022. She also stated that she is working as a television producer.

“I’m producing a one-hour drama for TV, as well. My next goal is to produce a movie, so I’m manifesting that right now,” said Richards.

