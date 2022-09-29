Kyle Richards Reveals RHOBH Drama Weighs on Her

Kyle Richards has been a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since the show’s debut in 2010. The mom of four is the only original cast member still on the Bravo reality hit, and while she will forever be known for that shocking limo scene with her sister, Kim Richards, the current 12th season has been one of her rockiest.

The Bravo veteran has been criticized by fans for inserting herself into her co-stars’ conversations and for her treatment of her older sister, Kathy Hilton, during a cast trip to Aspen.

In a new interview, Richards admitted that the stress of being on “RHOBH” weighs on her and that she originally thought the show was a short-term gig.

Kyle Richards Admitted She Can’t Believe She’s Still on ‘RHOBH’

Richards is a former child star who appeared in John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” movie and the long-running NBC drama “Little House on the Prairie.” More recently, she shot a holiday movie for Peacock and appeared in two “Halloween” sequels.

But even with a long list of acting credits to her name, Richards is best known for her lengthy stint on “RHOBH.”

In a September 2022 interview with Fox News, Richards revealed she never imagined she’d still be a Housewife more than a decade after joining the show.

“I don’t know how I’ve done the housewives for this long, to be honest, this is 12 years,” Richards said. “When I started the show, I thought I was doing a little show that I would maybe do for three months and that was it. I had no idea that I would be here 12 years later like this.”

The Bravo veteran also admitted that it’s impossible to escape “the drama” on the show and that she just gets “sucked in” at times.

“It’s a very difficult thing to do to put your life out there and have people judge and weigh in, and the fighting and the drama, it really does weigh on you,” Richards admitted. “I don’t know how I’m still hanging in there, guys! “

Kyle Richards Has Talked About Quitting the Show

During season 12, Richards took a lot of flack for questioning co-star Sutton Stracke after she revealed that she had suffered several miscarriages. On the September 7, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen pointed out that Richards’ grilling of Stracke “didn’t land” with viewers.

“I wish I could change a lot of things about that night,” Richards admitted to Cohen. ”It was so bad. And looking at it gave me so much anxiety I actually couldn’t watch the show for about five episodes after that because my anxiety was so bad.”

Richards also revealed that she dreaded shooting the “RHOBH” reunion after the tumultuous season, which included a devastating confrontation with her sister, Kathy Hilton.

While speaking on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow” just before the reunion taping, Richards said it was going to be “difficult” to sit down with the cast after some “hard times” on the show. “Next to [RHOBH] Season 5, this is the reunion I’m the least looking forward to,” she said.

But will it be her last reunion?

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards told E! News earlier in 2022. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended. I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

When asked if she will ultimately return for RHOBH season 13, Richards replied, “I don’t know. I just take it day by day.”

