Larsa Pippen Reveals Current Status of Friendship With Kim Kardashian

She’s being open and honest.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen revealed whether or not she was still on speaking terms with Kim Kardashian. According to TooFab, the two used to be extremely close until their rumored fallout in July 2020, when all of the Kardashian sisters unfollowed Pippen on Instagram. Since then, they haven’t exactly addressed what went wrong in their friendship, but according to Pippen, they still remain “friendly.”

“We are friendly, we’re friends,” Pippen told Access Hollywood on Dec. 16 about Kardashian. “You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’”

During the interview, Pippen also added, “I love them [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Viewers can catch the season 4 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Miami” streaming now on Peacock.

Pippen Allegedly Blames Kanye West for Her Falling out With Kardashian

In May 2021, a source alleged to Us Weekly that Pippen believed her fallout with Kardashian was due to the star’s estranged husband, Kanye West. The two filed for divorce in February 2021, and have four children together.

“Larsa feels like — and hopes — her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture,” the insider told the outlet at the time. The source also alleged that “Kanye was the problem” in Pippen and Kardashian’s relationship.

However, even without Kardashian, Pippen insists she’s doing well right now. “People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen],” the star said during the season 4 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Miami.” “People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends. I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically.”

Pippen Will Address the Feud During This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

If viewers tune into this season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” they just might get the tea on what really went wrong between Kardashian and Pippen. According to a source, Pippen will address the feud this season and apparently isn’t holding anything back.

“Larsa will openly be discussing the Kardashians on ‘Real Housewives of Miami’,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife on Dec 1. “She wasn’t afraid to be open and honest about what happened. She isn’t afraid of them either.”

The source continued at the time about Pippen, “She wanted to share her side of the story and she felt she was honest about it. She’s excited to be back on the show.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” first premiered in 2011 on Bravo, and ran for three seasons. It was brought back on NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock, this year, after taking an eight-year hiatus. Pippen was an original member of the show.

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Trashes Gina Kirschenheiter in New YouTube Video