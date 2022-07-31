Real Housewives Star Denies Being ‘Forcibly’ Removed From Filming

A star of “Real Housewives of New York” denies she has been removed from filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah McSweeney Denies Report She Was ‘Forcibly Escorted’ out of Thailand for ‘Throwing Elephant Excrement at a Fellow Cast Member’

According to Bravo Knowledge, who spoke to several sources, “Leah McSweeney has been forcibly escorted off the set of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip3 and denied entry ever again to Thailand after fighting and throwing elephant excrement at a fellow cast member.”

McSweeney denied those reports via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 31.

“Sadly this didn’t happen,” she wrote along with a screenshot of the report. “Apologies for disappointing so many!!”

Fans reacted to the news on the Instagram post.

“That does sound like a very “Leah thing” to do….” someone wrote.

“Aw damn. My girl at it again I’m sure she had her reasons,” another fan wrote.

“Why am I not surprised?!?!,” a fan said.

Heavy reached out to McSweeny’s rep for comment and did not receive a response.

Fans Speculated About McSweeney’s Absence After She Was Missing From Cast TikTok: ‘No One Wants to Deal With Leah’

Rumors began swirling after fans noticed McSweeny was absent from photos of the cast filming the upcoming season in Thailand.

On July 25 a fan shared a TikTok of the cast in Thailand without McSweeney in it.

“Where is Leah, did she leave early lmao,” someone asked.

“This might be the RHUGT twist I’ve been waiting for! One wife (Leah) is eliminated every season and we never see or hear about it from them ever again!!!,” a fan wrote.

“Minus leah? I LOVE that,” someone said.

“Leah shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” someone pointed out.

“I hope this means Leah is being ostracized. F*** her. So annoying,” another fan commented.

“I hope Leah is getting iced out,” someone wrote.

A Reddit thread was started on July 25 but was later deleted, speculating on why McSweeny left the show but only the comments on the post remain.

Several commenters discussed whether she left early at all.

“Someone asked on Whitney’s post where Leah was and she said ‘stay tuned’ … maybe she did leave?” someone wrote.

“Porsha had a photo of herself saying this is what her wig looks like after 10 days with the hws so I’m guessing they’re finished. On the other hand there was a group video of all of them without leah so maybe she left early,” someone else said.

“Her next picture looks like it could be on an airplane, but I’m not sure,” a fan pointed out. “I’m not sure when/if filming is over, but they did post that TikTok without her. She commented nicely on it, but who knows.”

“She was the only one not in that TikTok so this could check out,” another person wrote.

“It will be hilarious if the girls can’t stand her and she packs up and leaves,” a fan said. “NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH LEAH, BRAVO! SPECIALLY THE VIEWERS!”

“She’s a tantrum in human form,” someone else wrote.

READ NEXT: Fans Unleash on Steve Lodge After Shading Vicki Gunvalson