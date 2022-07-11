‘Real Housewives’ Star Poses in Bikinis for 59th Birthday Celebration

A star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stripped down to a bikini to celebrate her 59th birthday on Instagram.

On July 11, 2022, Lisa Rinna shared two bikini-clad photos announcing her birthday on Instagram.

“Another trip around the Sun. This is 59,” Rinna wrote in the caption of the photo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Celebrities Flock to Lisa Rinna’s Post to Praise Her on 59th Birthday: ‘You Look INSANE!’

Several ‘Real Housewives’ chimed in to wish Rinna a happy birthday and remark on her appearance in the photos.

RHOC star Heather Dubrow commented, “Happy Birthday!!!!!!” along with several heart emojis.

RHODubai and Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury wrote, “happy happy bday.”

Former RHONY and current RHUGT star Jill Zarin wrote “Happy Birthday!”

Former RHOBY star Aviva Drescher wrote, “You look INSANE ! Xooxoxo.”

Her RHOBH costars also commented.

Dorit Kemsley replied with a heart and a flame emoji. Ericka Jayne wrote, “Birthday girl!!!!!”

It wasn’t Bravolebrities to wish Rinna a happy birthday though. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Lisa.”

Brooks Mark, the son of a RHOSLC star commented writing, “Happy birthday.”

Actor/comedian Leslie Jordan wrote, “Happy birthday sweetheart” and Perez Hilton wrote, “Happy birthday, you ageless icon!!”

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova wrote, “Happy birthday! And what an amazing and beautiful 59!”

Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin also commented, writing “59 never looked so good.”

Rinna shared a second photo, this time in a white bikini that also collected star-studded reactions.

“Like how,” Delilah Belle Hamlin, Rinna’s daughter wrote.

Designer Alexander Wang’s business account wrote, “just wow lisa” with a flame emoji and his personal account wrote, “I MEANNNN. SERIOUSLY??” with two heart emojis.

Denise Richards Gives an Update on Friendship With Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais

During Denise Richards’ finals season on RHOBH, she and Rinna had a falling out after years of friendship.

In a July 8 interview with Us Weekly, Richards revealed where her friendship with Rinna stands now.

“She did reach out to me and she did apologize and it meant a lot to me that she did,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t hear anything outside of that.”

On a recent episode of the show, Garcelle Beauvais teased that Richards would be coming to her birthday and the ladies (Rinna especially) should be aware.

Unfortunately, Richards didn’t show and she addressed that to the outlet as well.

“Garcelle, I really did want to be there for her birthday,” she told the outlet. “She knows why I couldn’t [come]. It was unfortunate circumstances why I wasn’t able to but she knows. Everything’s great with her.”

She also said she’s seen Beauvais since.

“We recently had lunch together, actually, and Sutton was there too,” Richards said. “It’s all good with Garcelle, and I love and adore her.”

Despite the loss of a longtime friendship with Rinna, Richards reveals she doesn’t regret going on the show.

“I absolutely don’t regret going on the show. I really loved working,” she told the outlet. “I love the moments that we had traveling and dinners with each other. And there’s a great camaraderie with the womanhood on the show. And that’s something that I think is really positive.”

READ NEXT: Fans React to ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s NSFW Prison Photos