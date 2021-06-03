Lisa Rinna Reveals Where She Currently Stands With Denise Richards

Lisa Rinna is mentioning it all when it comes to her current relationship with former friend and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, Denise Richards.

During a May 28, 2021, interview with Access Hollywood, Rinna was asked about where she currently stands with Richards after her explosive last season. “I have not [reached out to her],” Rinna explained. “You know, I think time will tell where that will go, you know?”

When the reporter followed up and asked Rinna if she has moved on with everything that happened between her and Richards last season, Rinna said, “I have, yeah. We’ve had a very difficult year, I think, with COVID, and what we’ve all been through. I think there’s a much bigger picture going on. I like to live in the moment, and I’m like, in this moment, let’s move on, life is short. It is short, so, moving on.”

Richards was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons nine and ten, but did not return this year after a tumultuous last season, where Richards was accused of having an affair with Brandi Glanville. This led to drama between her and many of the women, including Rinna.

Richards Wants an Apology From Rinna

If Rinna were to reach out to Richards, it seems like Richards might want to hear an apology from the star. In September 2020, a source revealed to HollywoodLife, “Denise is upset with how the season ended, but she has no regrets about anything. She spoke her truth and put her side out there and stands by it.”

The source continued, explaining at the time, “She’s happy it’s all been shown and is now over with. She’d love to be able to repair her friendship with Lisa Rinna, as they have not spoken since the reunion, but she really feels she’s owed an apology.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Thought That Rinna Was ‘Gunning’ For Richards

Richards isn’t the only one who thinks she needs an apology from Rinna. During an October 2020 podcast appearance, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathryn Edwards also weighed in on the situation and seemed to feel for Richards.

“To have your friend of 20 years not have your back at all has got to be hurtful,” Edwards said while appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast at the time. “And it’s not even to say not to have your back at all. She was gunning for her. She was going that this was the best storyline. So she was making a season. That to me was tough. I had a hard time watching that, to be honest with you. I mean, I cringed and I felt bad for Denise.”

Edwards added, “I still go back to Rinna is not the Lisa Rinna that I have always known. She’s different on the show. And there comes a time when I think the reality TV show, life kind of melds into your real life and the line gets blurred and you lose yourself. And I wonder if that’s happening to Rinna.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

