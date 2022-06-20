PK Kemsley Hilariously Trolls Lisa Rinna Over Harry Hamlin Posts

On June 19, 2022, Lisa Rinna shared a couple of posts in honor of Father’s Day.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wished her husband Harry Hamlin a Happy Father’s Day in a post that contained several throwback photos and then shared another post of her dancing while Hamlin tended to the couple’s outdoor garden.

“Happy Father’s Day Harry Hamlin. You are the greatest Dad! Our girls are so lucky to have you! You’re a superstar among dads- cheers to you we love you so much! And a very Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads and Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to my Dad Frank,” Rinna captioned the first Instagram post.

A couple of hours later, Rinna returned to Instagram for her second post of the day, this time, having a bit of fun.

“HARRY HAMLIN. God gave us you to teach us all the goodness in life. You are the best sport and the most patient man on the planet. We love you so,” she wrote.

And while fans loved Rinna’s Father’s Day posts overall, it is what went down in the comments section of one of the posts that had many people laughing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Commented on Rinna’s Second Father’s Day Post

In an effort to honor Hamlin, Rinna made sure to share some moments that were special to her. It’s not surprising that she shared a video of herself dancing while Hamlin paid her no mind as this seems to be one of her favorite past times. Beyond that, fans absolutely love watching Rinna’s dance videos — especially when Hamlin is completely unfazed by her.

On June 19, 2022, Rinna’s second Father’s Day post for Hamlin went live on Instagram and her RHOBH co-star’s husband couldn’t help but comment.

“Dorit this is Lisa’s 98th Father’s Day post for Harry, you better do something double quick or I’m unfollowing you @doritkemsley,” PK Kemsley commented on the post. Fans loved PK’s comment, adding plenty of crying with laughter emoji in the comments.

A quick look at Dorit’s Instagram feed at the time showed that she hadn’t yet posted a Father’s Day tribute to her husband — but she has in the time since.

“Happy Father’s Day to two of the best Dads in the world. Love you both so much,” she captioned a post that consisted of photos of both PK and her own father.

“Just in time!!! Happy Father’s Day @paul_kemsley_pk,” Rinna commented on Dorit’s post.

Fans Reacted to Rinna’s Father’s Day Instagram Posts

Aside from PK’s comment on one of Rinna’s Father’s Day posts, fans loved the throwback pictures that she chose to share as a tribute to her husband.

“Happy Father’s to Harry! I love your family!!” one person wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day handsome Harry Hamlin,” someone else added.

“We love Harry like he’s our dad,” a third person commented.

“We love us some Harry Hamlin! Happy happy!” another Instagram user said.

“And he’s so lucky to have all of you! Wonderful pics,” a fifth comment read.

