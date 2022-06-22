Fans Drag Lisa Rinna for Comment To Kathy Hilton

On June 19, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Crystal Kung Minkoff took to Instagram to show off her puppy, Boba. According to Page Six, Minkoff’s co-star Kathy Hilton commented on the post, writing, “So sweet.❤️.” Lisa Rinna replied to Hilton’s comment and seemed to reference that her sister, Kim Richards, attempted to bring up rumors regarding her husband, Harry Hamlin, which infuriated the “Melrose Place” actress while filming the fifth season of “RHOBH.”

“I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and I just said I know she did Kathy. I just flashed on that today for some reason,” shared Rinna.

On June 20, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the “RHOBH” star’s comment on Minkoff’s post.

“This was on a post Crystal made about her new dog. Ma’am, this is a Wendy’s. But do tell us about the husband,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

‘RHOBH’ Fans Shared Their Opinions About Lisa Rinna on Reddit

Several Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“What in the h*** is wrong with Lisa? She is not just unhinged. She has crossed that line and is now just completely insane. She is dead set on completely humiliating herself. She needs to seriously step back,” wrote a commenter.

“She just wants people talking about her constantly, she doesn’t care if it’s good or bad, she just wants any attention at all and gets it’s every single time. She’s bloody incessant,” added another.

“Lisa is beyond embarrassing,” shared a different person.

“God she isn’t even capable of letting a literal puppy have the spotlight for one little social media post, is she?” asked a Bravo fan.

“Wtf lol. She’s overdoing it with the trying to create ig drama/buzz. Its giving fake and trying too hard. So business as usual,” commented an “RHOBH” viewer.

“For someone who claims to be so happy with her life, she’s a hateful human being,” chimed in a sixth person.

Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna Spoke About Their Relationship

While speaking to People magazine in February 2022, Rinna and Hamlin, who have two daughters named Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, discussed their 25-year marriage. The couple shared that they met while Hamlin was married to his second wife, Nicollette Sheridan. Rinna also revealed that while she was “starstruck” by the “L.A. Law” actor, she took some time before deciding to go on a date with her now-husband.

During the People interview, Hamlin listed his wife’s characteristics that he most appreciates.

“She’s sweet and empathetic you know and I think empathy is one of the best characteristics a human being can have you know. And there’s a lot of empathy there,” stated the actor.

Rinna then shared that she loves her husband’s “intellect” and kindness.

“It’s great to be with someone who is so smart, I do, I think it’s really great, so I really respect him. I like who he is as a person, he’s a really kind, good man,” said the “RHOBH” star.

