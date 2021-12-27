Amelia Hamlin Goes off on Mom Lisa Rinna for Posting Embarrassing Video

Own it, Lisa Rinna, just own it!

On December 26, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a fun video of her two daughters, Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, along with Hamlin’s boyfriend Eyal Booker, dancing to the song “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” by Rod Stewart. However, it didn’t look like Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, was a big fan of the video, and called her mom out for posting it in the Instagram comments.

“No way you posted this,” Hamlin wrote, according to Page Six. “Plz no. Like we said we’d do it for you not for the internet thank y [sic].” In response, Rinna wrote back, “Of course I did. Duh.”

The video has since been deleted from Instagram but is still available for fans to watch on her TikTok page.

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production and is expected to air sometime next year.

Rinna’s Daughter Has Been a Part of the Drama on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in Past Seasons

Even though Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, may have been unhappy with her mom’s Instagram post, she is no stranger to being in the public eye. During season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she was caught in some drama after Garcelle Beauvais asked Rinna if her dancing videos on Instagram had any effect on her daughter’s body image, as she has battled an eating disorder in the past.

“My question is why would your dancing videos make me ‘feel bad’????” Hamlin wrote on Instagram after the episode aired in August 2020, according to People. “Who was she trying to body shame?? Am I fat? Why would that make me sad????? Body shaming is real. And not okay. You can call my mom too skinny or me too skinny but if we called you too big???? Hunny it’s the same thing.” And, during this past season, it was also revealed that Hamlin was dating Scott Disick, who is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. The two have since broken up, but Rinna certainly voiced her concern about the relationship during this season’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “I wasn’t mean,” Rinna said about the relationship during a September 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

Rinna’s Family Recently Suffered a Tragic Loss

In November 2021, Rinna announced that her mother, Lois Rinna, had passed away after suffering a stroke. Rinna’s family was extremely close to her mom, and she even made a few cameos on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alongside her daughter over the years.

“Lois was so great and we loved her so much,” Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, said during an interview with People (The TV Show!) in November 2021. “I loved her like my own mother.”