Lisa Rinna Criticized Over Comment About ‘Messing Up’

On October 13, Lisa Rinna posted a throwback video clip of a dance workout but fans quickly seized on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s caption about “messing up.”

The clip is from Rinna’s workout DVD, “Lisa Rinna: Dance Body Beautiful: Jive, Jump, Ballroom Bump,” which was released in 2008. The DVD sees Rinna partner up with “Dancing With the Stars” pro Louis van Amstel for a “hip new workout method created and choreographed” by the pair.

It involves Rinna calling out mid-routine, “who cares” if people make mistakes or don’t want to do the workout the exact same way, “just move it!”

Rinna used a line from the clip as her Instagram caption, “If you mess up who cares just keep moving. #tbt.” As Rinna’s post came amid the RHOBH star getting slammed by fans over the season 12 reunion, many called her out for the sentiment shared in the caption.

Many Commenters Told Lisa Rinna That She Should Take Accountability for Messing Up First

A lot of the comments on Rinna’s Instagram post were in reference to her behavior on RHOBH’s 12th season, which has seen many fans call for her to be “put on pause.”

Several people wrote that instead of just moving forward after “messing up,” Rinna should take accountability for her mistakes and apologize. “First you should OWN IT,” one person wrote in the Instagram post’s comments.

Someone else said, “not how it works. Accountability and reflection of your mess up helps you to become a decent human. Which you are not. Keep trying though.” Yet another commenter wrote that the appropriate course of action was, “If you mess up, admit you messed up, apologize, and do better. Repeat through life.”

Lisa Rinna Was Slammed By Andy Cohen During Part 2 of the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Due to Her Lack of ‘Impulse Control’ on Social Media

Rinna was called out for some of her “mess ups” during part 2 of the RHOBH season 12 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, October 19. The reunion host Andy Cohen slammed the longtime cast member for not having “impulse control” when it comes to her social media comments.

He shared that he’d addressed the matter privately with her on multiple occasions and went on to say that her “social media is disastrous.” The Bravo head told Rinna that she was only creating more problems for herself because she often ended up having to delete her comments online. He added:

A week or two ago, you posted, ‘I’m never posting about the ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’ — and then yesterday, you’re posting up a storm about the reunion and what’s to come and [sharing] text messages.

Rinna acknowledged that she doesn’t have a lot of restraint when it comes to posting on social media, especially Instagram. She said that she’s “impulsive” but she’s working on it and will “get better.”

Cohen told the reality star that her social media comments give him anxiety. “You post some s*** and I’m like, ‘What is she doing?’ Like blaming production for things,” he added, sharing an example of a comment that Rinna made on social media accusing a RHOBH producer of coordinating the racist cyber attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

Part 3 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion airs on Bravo on Wednesday, October 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

