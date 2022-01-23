Lisa Rinna Reveals 1 Thing She Refuses to Do in 2022

Lisa Rinna is going into 2022 with one less thing on her to-do list.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has shared that she will not be participating in any podcasts moving forward. The announcement came by way of her Instagram Stories on January 20, 2022.

“How do I feel about podcasts, you ask? If [Brad Pitt] asks me to do a podcast, I’ll do it. Anyone else — nope,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories. “New rules in 2022,” she continued. “You tell me one time you haven’t gotten yourself in trouble on a podcast. I’ll wait…” Rinna added. In a subsequent post, she added the hashtag “#nomorepodcasts.”

Interestingly, some Housewives stars past and present have kicked off their own podcasts. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast is one example, while former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp joined forces with Tamra Judge for the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

Mellencamp and Judge have featured quite a few Housewives on their show in recent months. There seems to be quite a bit of tea coming from that podcast, and guests often make headlines following their appearances — but it’s the one place you won’t be seeing Rinna, no matter what. That is, of course, assuming Brad Pitt doesn’t start his own podcast anytime soon.

Several other Housewives have made appearances of various podcasts, including Vicki Gunvalson and Dorit Kemsley, the latter of whom appeared on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast on the very same day that Rinna announced her decision to not participate in podcasts moving forward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Has Done Very Few Podcast Appearances During Her Time on Reality Television

Despite being on a reality television show, Rinna has only appeared on a handful of podcast episodes over the past few years.

One of her more recent podcast appearances was on the May 28, 2021, episode of Paris Hilton’s This Is… podcast. Rinna was interviewed alongside her RHOBH co-stars, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley. The episode didn’t turn out anything totally crazy, making it unlikely that Rinna would swear off podcasts because of it.

And while Rinna has agreed to sit down with other podcast hosts in the past, including “Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Heather Dubrow back in 2015, she doesn’t seem to have any interest in making that a regular thing.

Rinna Didn’t Say Anything About Appearing on Live Shows

While podcasts may be out for Rinna in 2022, she doesn’t seem to be taking herself out of the game when it comes to live television shows, and appearances on various network programs.

According to her IMDb page, Rinna has made several appearances on various shows, including “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and, of course, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

From 2012 through 2021, Rinna has appeared on 20 episodes of WWHL. It seems as though she will continue doing these types of appearances and interviews, drawling the line at podcasts. In addition to RHOBH, Rinna also has a cosmetics brand, and doing interviews helps her promote and market her side gig.

