SEE IT: Lisa Rinna Sends Cryptic Private Message About RHOBH

Lisa Rinna’s future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been a topic of conversation for several seasons. However, with season 12 almost over, many fans have voiced their opinions on the actress and several have been wondering if she’s going to walk away from the franchise.

It’s no secret that Rinna has had a rough year. Bravo cameras were on-hand as she dealt with the aftermath of her mother’s death and Rinna struggled with the loss throughout most of the season. Lois Rinna died in November 2021 after suffering a stroke, according to People magazine.

As the weeks have gone by, RHOBH fans have noticed a very emotional Rinna, who seems to have taken some of her grief out on her co-stars from time to time. The big question, however, is whether or not Rinna will return for another season or if she will take a break from filming. A recent message that she supposedly sent to a fan account suggests that she may be needing to step away.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Said She Need to ‘Get [Housewives] Out of [Her] Life’

On September 6, 2022, Rinna sent a private message to a fan account letting the person who runs it know that she was going to block them. However, it was her explanation more than her action that got fans talking.

“I’m so sorry I have to block you now I can’t see any more housewife stuff I think you’re the greatest I just have to get it out of my life,” Rinna wrote.

Although Rinna didn’t elaborate, many fans took her message to mean that she needed a break — perhaps from the show altogether, not just social media. However, others don’t think Rinna is going anywhere.

“Due to her emotional state maybe she wants to go to reunion clear headed. She got hit hard by her mother’s death. I know several say get over it, but everyone mourns differently. I hope she doesn’t leave,” one person commented on the Instagram share.

“She’s so dramatic lmao,” added another.

“Does that mean she’s fired? Done? Finished?” a third comment read.

“If she doesn’t want to see housewife stuff surely she should just delete Instagram altogether until she’s over this next cry for attention,” someone else said.

Heavy reached out to Rinna’s rep for comment.

Several Fans Have Expressed Being Done With Rinna

As with most reality television stars, Rinna has a lot of fans and plenty of haters, too. The latter seem to be the loudest lately, however, and many have expressed their desire for Rinna to be fired from RHOBH.

Rinna has been a topic of conversation on Reddit again and again and several social media users have said that they want her gone. One particular thread was started after an episode in which Rinna had a breakdown at a charity dinner.

“I am not entertained. Please fire Rinna,” one comment read.

“Bravo fire this obnoxious monstrosity of evil. This is something you should have done years ago… We need LVP, Camille, Brandi (kinda),” someone else wrote.

“i am currently watching the reunion of season 10, my god Rinna should have been fired much earlier ….. !! let’s hope she goes next season ….,” a third Redditor added.

