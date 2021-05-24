Lisa Rinna Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Relationship With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna is owning it, honey.

During a May 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna finally opened up about her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, 19, dating Scott Disick. The two were first spotted together in October 2020, and have been dating ever since.

“Rinna, what was your first reaction when you found out that your daughter was dating Scott Disick?” Andy Cohen asked Rinna during the episode.

“I have met him now,” Rinna responded. “I just met him, yes.” And, when Cohen asked the RHOBH star to elaborate, she simply said, “Very similar to what you thought when you met him. He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time, he met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go. It is what it is, guys, it is what it is.”

Disick is the ex-boyfriend of “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” star, Kourtney Kardashian.

Rinna’s Daughter’s Relationship With Disick Will Be Featured on This Season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

If you want to know more about Disick’s relationship with Hamlin, you might want to tune into this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as it seems like their blossoming romance will be a topic of conversation among the ladies. In the season 11 trailer, Rinna’s costar, Kyle Richards, is caught sharing her opinions about Disick.

In one scene of the trailer, Richards tells Rinna, “He’s too damn old!” Richards also points out that Disick has children from his previous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. “He’s got three kids!” Richards yells.

Later in the trailer, Hamlin is also seen on FaceTime with Rinna, telling her that she is going to a Halloween party with her friend Scott.

During a recent interview with Life & Style, RHOBH newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff also gave her thoughts about the relationship.

“I think every relationship is different,” Minkoff explained to Life & Style. “Having an age gap is not a direct result of not working out. There are plenty of bad relationships where people are the same age. So for me, just watching Lisa handle it so beautifully and confidently as a mom. She’s a mom so she should be concerned about any relationship but she lets her daughters be who they are and that’s how my mom was and look where I am now.”

Hamlin’s Relationship With Disick Is Heating Up

Although the two have only been dating for less than a year, it seems like Hamlin and Disick are pretty serious these days. In March 2021, a source revealed more about the new relationship to Us Weekly.

“Scott and Amelia are pretty serious,” the source told the outlet at the time. “She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.”

The source continued, “Her parents were skeptical at first, but seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

