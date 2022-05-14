Lisa Rinna ‘Hit a Nerve’ After Instagram Rant Against Sutton Stracke

The beef between Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna has just been bumped into overdrive this week following comments Stracke made about Erika Jayne’s dating life in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 premiere.

The Reality Rundown posted a screenshot on Instagram summarizing Stracke’s comments during the episode that “she doesn’t need a man who has money, because she has her own, ‘unlike Erika.'” The post set off a firestorm of comments, mostly from Lisa Rinna who came to her friend and co-star’s defense. Rinna stated in her first comment:

Oh yeah that’s right Sutton worked her ass off to have the money she has. I guess it takes a Golddigger to know one. She’s rich honey she’s RICHHHHH!!!!!! Cuz of her ex husband. and hey- more power to her -however you get your cash just own it baby.

Stracke replied to Rinna’s comment and wrote, “now Lisa. You know that I’ve known my ex since we were kids. Don’t be doin this.” Rinna hit back at Stracke and asked her co-star, “So if he stopped paying you monthly- what then? You’d be in the same spot as Erika. Don’t be startin something you can’t win.” The original post is available below:

Rinna Continued to Fire Shots at Stracke Throughout the Day

The exchange sparked a barrage of callouts from Rinna throughout the day. After Reality Rundown’s initial post, the account reposted the story along with the screenshots of the first exchange, with prompted Rinna to comment on that post, “I hit a nerve,” along with several crying laughing emojis.

In another comment, the RHOBH star stated, “It’s hard when the husband makes all the money it’s hard not to feel weird about it. I get it. That’s why I’ve always hustled and made my own Money.” The account then reposted the latest comments along with Stracke’s initial answer, which led to Rinna commenting again, “Ooof your so angry. I hit a nerve.”

In yet another comment, Rinna pointed out, “Also I thought Sutton was just too busy in her life to see this tabloid sort of stuff happening? She sure saw this now didn’t she.” Jayne also had something to say about Rinna coming to her defense on social media, sharing a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram Stories and commenting, “One thing I know for sure… Lisa is one honest woman and she is going to say it like it is.”

Jayne Responded to Stracke’s Comments in an Interview & Denied Looking for a Man With Money

In the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” viewers saw Stracke speaking about her dating life and saying that “unlike Erika, I don’t need money.” She added, “Maybe Erika misses her big house all the jewelry and the lifestyle, so she has to look for someone that can provide that for her.”

However, Jayne disagreed and hit back at Stracke’s comments through a Page Six interview. “Well, that’s not true, because if that’s what I wanted, I would already have it,” she told the publication. “If what I wanted was a man with money, I would already have one. So no… I value intelligence, a sense of humor and someone that’s really good at whatever it is that they do in life. That’s the kind of man I’m looking for.”

