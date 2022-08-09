Lisa Rinna Ridiculed After Latest WWHL Appearance

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna was on “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday, August 3, where she faced questions from Andy Cohen and fans about season 12 of RHOBH as well as her recent social media behavior.

The RHOBH star made headlines for more than her comments on the show, though, as her outfit also got a very strong reaction from fans, with many ridiculing her hairstyle and her Saint Laurent v-neck catsuit with rose pattern. Rinna first posted the look on July 28, writing, “Having a little @ysl moment.”

On the night of her appearance, August 3, Rinna posted another photo of her look, this time a close-up of her hair and makeup. “She’s having a @ysl moment Honey,” Rinna wrote as the caption.

Rinna Was Ridiculed by Fans, With Many Comparing Her Look to Sonic the Hedgehog

Rinna’s look was shared on multiple social media platforms where fans ripped the RHOBH star for her hair, her outfit and for the amount of makeup that she was wearing. In a Reddit thread about her WWHL look, several people said Rinna was looking like Sonic the Hedgehog, with one person writing, “Sonic 2 announcement incoming.” Someone else joked, “When you go to the salon and say ‘Gimme the Sonic the Hedgehog.'”

Many other people said her hair actually made her look like a cockatoo bird, with one Redditor commenting, “Is that a cockatoo?” Someone else wrote, “As Wanda Sykes says in Monster in Law, ‘Fix your hair, you look like a damn cockatoo.'” Someone commented, “She looks terrible… She’s bringing back the mullet.” Another wrote, “She must owe somebody a favor. Noone goes into a store and purchases that.”

Rinna’s look was also ripped in several posts on Facebook, where someone wrote, “The hair is terrible just like the person.” Someone else said, “Bless her heart …. Troll looked better.” One person said, “This hair was way to big for her tiny stature. Made her look freakish.” Another agreed, “That hair is atrocious.” Another Facebook post was filled with many similar comments, but a few other people also mentioned that they thought Rinna looked like Zuul from “Ghostbusters.”

Another comparison on Facebook saw Rinna described as a “Bratz doll,” as someone said, “her head looks super big with her tiny body.” Several people wrote that it was “not a good look.” Rinna’s Instagram comments were also filled with references to Sonic the Hedgehog, as someone said, “Looks more like a sonic the hedgehog moment,” in reference to her caption. Someone else wrote, “The hair is giving ‘I need to speak to Saint Laurent’s manager.'”

Rinna Acknowledged Her Bad Social Media Behavior on WWHL & Said She’d Tried to Fix It

Rinna was in the hot seat during her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance as Cohen said there were so many questions about her behavior on social media and some of the controversial comments she’d made.

She acknowledged that she’d been a “nightmare” on social media lately and said, “I have tried to fix it as much as I can… I’m fully self-aware that I am a mess right now, I’m just a mess. So, let’s hope it gets better.” Cohen appeared pleased that the Bravo star was acknowledging her behavior but told her that “fixing” it was completely within her control.

