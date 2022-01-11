Lisa Vanderpump Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘It Finally Got Me’

Lisa Vanderpump has tested positive for COVID-19. The “Vanderpump Rules” star took to Instagram on January 11, 2022, to let her followers know that she’s come down with the virus.

“It finally got me,” Vanderpump captioned an illustration of herself of herself frowning. It’s unknown if Vanderpump is experiencing symptoms.

Fans filled up the comments section of the post, most leaving well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery for the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

The reality star and restaurant owner had taken all kinds of precautions over the past several months, including implementing vaccine mandates (or proof of a negative COVID test) at two of her bars in California back in August 2021, according to People magazine.

“Due to the increase in COVID cases and the Delta variant, as of August 4th, we will require all guests to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 24 hours, before entry. Proof of vaccination can be in the form of a vaccine card, a digital version, scan or photo of vaccine card, and match your valid ID,” statements from TomTom and Pump read.

“Our priority has always been the protection of our staff and guests. Please help us keep our community safe, and let’s beat this together. #GetVaccinated,” the statement concluded.

Vanderpump Received Some Backlash Over Her Covid Protocols

While many people applauded Vanderpump for implementing strict COVID rules at her restaurants, others weren’t too thrilled with her decision to put mandates into place. One of these people was Vicki Gunvalson’s now-ex-fiance, Steve Lodge.

He took to Instagram to share a video in which he slammed Vanderpump.

“Whatever happened to the right of privacy of your health records?” Lodge questioned in the video. “I guess someone forgot to tell them that vaccinated people can also spread and get COVID,” he added.

His caption was critical of restaurants requiring proof of vaccinations in general. Lodge said that requiring such violates “the medical privacy of their customers.”

“I don’t see Restaurant’s requiring disclosure of any of the more dangerous contagious viruses. A vaccination also doesn’t mean you can’t contract or spread the virus, so what’s the point?” he added.

Vanderpump Called Out Gavin Newsom for His Restaurant Protocols Back in November 2020

In the first year of the pandemic, Vanderpump’s businesses suffered during the nationwide lockdowns put into place by the federal government. Her eateries in California were closed for months, and, when they finally reopened, Vanderpump faced other protocols put into place a local level.

In November 2020, Vanderpump slammed California governor Gavin Newson after he put some parameters into play regarding a curfew, of sorts.

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” Vanderpump wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Fox News. “@GavinNewsom All the staff being soooo careful. Last week, you are safe at 9:59pm but 10:00pm …no it’s dangerous. Except at French Laundry,” she added, apparently calling him out after he was spotted dining without a mask in Napa Valley.

“Don’t do as I do, do as I say.#lockdown. #restaurants. @GavinNewsom,” Vanderpump wrote in a subsequent tweet, which is still live on Twitter.

