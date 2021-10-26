‘RHOBH’ Producer Claims Lisa Vanderpump Recruited Co-Stars to Do Her Dirty Work

A producer for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” gave examples of how Lisa Vanderpump regularly used her co-stars to do her dirty work for her during her nine seasons of the Bravo reality show – and he cited the first person who the SUR owner manipulated.

In the new book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” executive producer Chris Cullen said Vanderpump feared that the focus of the show would be taken off of her, so she went to extreme measures when she became “threatened” by certain cast members.

“In hindsight, Brandi [Glanville] was the first example of Lisa recruiting other people to do her dirty work for her,” Cullen said in the book.

Cullen Explained How Vanderpump Used Glanville & Other ‘RHOBH’ Stars

Cullen claimed that Vanderpump had “an ax to grind” with Adrienne Maloof after she accused her of leaking stories to the tabloids at the “RHOBH” season 2 reunion, so she convinced Glanville to bring up Maloof’s secret that she used a surrogate to birth her twin sons.

Glanville backed Cullen’s story. In an interview for the book, she said Maloof’s surrogacy was “an open secret” in Beverly Hills, but when she told Vanderpump about it, the “RHOBH” queen seemed surprised and egged her on to bring it up on the show.

In the book, Cullen said Vanderpump wanted “explosive secrets” and “gossipy moments” revealed on the show, “but she didn’t want her hands dirty,” so she also used Glanville to stir up rumors that Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, was having an affair. Glanville also confirmed that Vanderpump put tabloids containing stories about Richards’ husband in her bag ahead of a girls’ trip to Palm Springs and told her she had to bring them with her.

“Brandi took them out of the suitcase and Lisa put them back in,” Cullen claimed. “Once they were in Palm Springs, Brandi kept bringing up the tabloids because Lisa was making her do that. Lisa wasn’t going to do that herself.”

Cullen also claimed that Vanderpump “was pushing” Lisa Rinna to drop the word “Munchausen” when cast member Yolanda Hadid was suffering from Lyme-disease related medical issues. Munchausen is described as “a psychological disorder characterized by the intentional feigning, exaggeration, or induction of the symptoms of a disease or injury, per Merriam-Webster, and the dreaded word dominated Hadid’s final season on the Bravo reality show.

In a now-expired Instagram story, Rinna also confirmed Vanderpump’s role in the plot to make Hadid look bad.

“It also comes out in the book that [Lisa Vanderpump] masterminded the whole [Yolanda Hadid] situation and how I took the bait. She caused it all. I will be forever sorry for this moment,” Rinna wrote, per Reality Blurb. “Yolanda did not deserve that and I feel great shame to this day about it.”

And former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp told Us Weekly that it was Vanderpump who made sure she found out that a pup that Dorit Kemsley adopted ended up at a kill shelter. The “Puppygate” drama became the main storyline on the 9th season of the show and caused some to suspect Vanderpump was eying a dog-themed spinoff by drawing attention to her foundation.

“Before we started the season, John Blizzard from Vanderpump Dogs called me and said, ‘Lisa wanted you to know the story about the dog,’” Mellencamp revealed to the outlet. “And I was told a very dramatic story. I had a very dramatic response. I am involved in all the petty drama that ensues all at Lisa Vanderpump’s instruction.”

Mellencamp admitted that she “made a mistake” by getting involved in the drama.

Vanderpump, who was also interviewed for the “Housewives” book, has not yet commented about the allegations made about her, but she did retweet negative comments about Cullen and her former co-stars.

Brandi Glanville Previously Admitted She Did a lot of Vanderpump’s ‘Dirty Work’

Glanville has admitted to doing whatever Vanderpump told her to do when she was a “RHOBH” cast member. On her “Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville said LVP manipulated her when she was on the show.

“Lisa Vanderpump is a manipulative person and when I was on the show, I did a lot of her dirty work for her,” Glanville said in 2019, per The Daily Mail. “I finally realized it and I started calling her on her s*** and I had no backup, zero, and that got me no job.”

Glanville was fired from “RHOBH” after an altercation with Vanderpump in season 5.

Four seasons later, Vanderpump stepped away from “The Real Housewives” franchise after being accused by her co-stars for leaking the “Puppygate” story to the press.

On her podcast, Glanville said of Vanderpump’s “RHOBH” ending, “I’m so happy this is finally happening… It t only took nine years, nine seasons for this to be recognized.”

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais Hints She Could Be Done With RHOBH