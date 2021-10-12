Lisa Vanderpump Gives Erika Jayne Advice on ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about rumors that she is eyeing a return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and she offered one of her former co-stars advice on an exit plan.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Vanderpump shot down the long-standing rumors that she wants to hold a diamond once again on the Bravo reality show. Vanderpump famously exited “RHOBH” following the PuppyGate scandal that dominated season 9.

After she was asked if she wants to return to the ‘Real Housewives,” the SUR owner told the outlet “it’s not at all” on her mind.

“I’m very busy,” Vanderpump said. “I’m trying to finish my book. I’m busy with my podcast. I’m opening another restaurant. That ship has sailed.”

Vanderpump Offered Advice to Erika Jayne

Vanderpump knows a thing or two about “RHOBH” exits. Not only did she quit the show that she starred in for nine seasons after a grueling final season that had her in the hot seat for most of the time, but she skipped the season 9 reunion altogether. Her former co-star Erika Jayne is currently the cast member in the hot seat amid her divorce from her husband, attorney Tom Girardi, and the accompanying embezzlement lawsuits that are haunting the former couple.

Vanderpump told Hollywood Life that Erika needs to “make her own decision” about whether she will return to the Bravo reality show – or someone else will decide for her.

“That’s a very difficult question,” Vanderpump said. “She’s gotta make her own decision or someone will make it for her. I haven’t watched the show since.”

Vanderpump also admitted she has “no idea” if Erika knew about the millions of dollars that her ex-husband is accused of embezzling from his clients, which included families of plane crash victims.

“I have no idea whether she knew,” Vanderpump said. “I haven’t watched so I don’t know how things are playing out.”

Erika Previously Said She Will Not ‘Quit’

Erika has already clapped back at viewers who have told her she should leave “RHOBH” because of her ties to her estranged ex-husband, and at the time it sounded like she had no plans on leaving on her own accord.

“God forbid I fight for myself,” Erika tweeted on Sept. 1, 2021. “Stop thinking I’ll quit just because you think I should. F— that. Thank you to everyone that is supportive and understanding. I will not be stopped.”

But an insider told OK! Magazine that Erika is on the fence about returning for another “Real Housewives” season.

“She’s not getting along with any of the other Housewives and is sick of their sniping, badmouthing, and mean-spiritedness,” the source said. “[Andy Cohen is] the one person who’s got Erika’s back. But at the moment, it doesn’t look like even Andy could convince her to stay.”

The insider added that Erika “feels what she needs most is a long vacation — as far from L.A. as possible….so she can figure where to go from here.”

As for Vanderpump, she previously toyed with the idea of a “RHOBH” return—under one condition. The restaurant owner recently admitted that she could be coaxed into a return if Bravo is willing to do a major cast cleanup to get rid of Erika, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley.

“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight of a potential “Real Housewives” return. “I hear Garcelle [Beauvais] is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke], I hear is doing a good job. I haven’t watched the show. As I said, it’s been, what, three years now?… I haven’t watched the show. And I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

