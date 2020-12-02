Lisa Vanderpump Shades RHOSLC Mary Cosby’s Marriage

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump slammed new Housewife Mary Cosby’s marriage.

While appearing on the Comments by Bravo podcast, Vanderpump spoke about the fact that new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Cosby is married to her step-grandfather. “Can you imagine knowing that the man you’re sleeping with used to shag your grandmother?” Vanderpump said during the podcast. “I don’t want anything near me that’s been inside my grandmother’s vagina. I am not interested.”

Vanderpump continued, noting that she hadn’t yet watched The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “I’ve gotta watch [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City], [But] it sounds more like [The Jerry Springer Show] than the Housewives.”

Vanderpump was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from seasons 1-9.

Mary Cosby’s Fellow Cast Members Have Spoken About Her Marriage Before

Vanderpump isn’t’ the only one who has slammed Cosby’s marriage before. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow also spoke about Cosby’s marriage during a recent episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast. “I would not be human if I weren’t surprised by it,” Barlow said. “I was definitely taken aback. Like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was shocked. I don’t know Mary’s story. I’ve never walked in Mary’s shoes. Mary does have fabulous shoes.”

Barlow continued “I think that’s Mary’s story to tell. I mean, religion, culture, it plays a lot into our choices and I think it plays a lot into Mary’s, and I think she’s the only person that can tell her story.”

Jen Shah also recently spoke about Cosby’s marriage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We went and had dinner and she said, ‘Look, you probably heard…’ and I was like, no, I haven’t heard,” Shah explained. “I had no idea, and she said, ‘Well, I’m married to my grandfather, because my grandmother put it in the will that that’s what she wanted to have happened.’ I literally was like, OK, girl. Do your thing. That wasn’t, like, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

Lisa Vanderpump Does Not Plan on Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a January 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vanderpump said that a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was not on her “radar.” Vanderpump explained to Entertainment Tonight, “I can never say never about anything, but I don’t know. It’s not what’s in my radar right now.”

Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills halfway through Season 9, amidst a feud with many of the women, such as Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. “I had a great time on Housewives,” Vanderpump told People. “But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

Vanderpump continued, telling People, “I’ve been in a position where the whole cast has been against me before, but this time, our foundation was taking a bashing from the women, and it didn’t deserve it. And suddenly, to start dealing with them all screaming and shouting at me on that first trip [to the Bahamas], I thought, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ And that was really it.”

