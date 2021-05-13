Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Luann de Lesseps is “mentioning it all.”

During a May 13, 2021 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Lesseps slammed her former “Real Housewives of New York” costar and friend, Bethenny Frankel, after Williams asked the star what her current relationship looks like with Frankel.

“I wish her all the best,” Lesseps said. “I wish her success, and you know, she has this issue with not mentioning she’s been on the ‘Housewives,’ it’s like don’t forget where you started from, girlfriend.”

Lesseps continued, bashing Frankel even more. “We support you, you support us, this is where you got your start, and I think that that’s important. One should not forget the hand that fed you.”

Frankel was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through three and then returned for seasons seven through 11.

Lesseps Also Shaded Frankel’s New Show on HBO Max

While appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Lesseps also shaded Frankel’s new show on HBO Max, “The Big Shot With Bethenny.”

“Bethenny made a great housewife, she really did, and, you know, she had her hand at a talk show, which didn’t work out,” Lesseps said. “So let’s see how her show does on HBO, you know, it sounds great. I mean, it’s right up her alley.”

During season 11 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Lesseps and Frankel ended up in a major feud after Frankel felt like the star was ungrateful for her help after Lesseps’ arrest. Frankel had helped Lesseps into a rehab facility and felt like she wasn’t taking it seriously enough. This resulted in Frankel having a major meltdown during their cast trip to Miami, and their feud exploded again during the season 11 reunion.

Other ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Members Were Upset With Frankel

It looks like Lesseps is not the only “Real Housewives of New York” cast member who has a bone to pick with Frankel. In March 2021, a source told Page Six that the entire RHONY cast was upset with Frankel after she announced her engagement to Paul Bernon the same day that the trailer for season 13 was released.

“They’re all confused why she’s still obsessed with ‘RHONY’ and would orchestrate her engagement news to come out the same time as the trailer for the show,” a source who has close ties to the franchise revealed to the publication at the time.

The source continued, “Bethenny is just being her petty self, but she can’t take away the cast’s happiness or how hard they worked this season during the coronavirus pandemic.”

And, while the source was at it, they also revealed that much of the “Real Housewives of New York” cast does not miss Frankel. “The cast collectively feels like the show is so much better without her and that she wouldn’t have been able to navigate the serious topics of this season,” the source shared with Page Six.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

