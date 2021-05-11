Luann De Lesseps’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luann de Lesseps has been starring on “The Real Housewives of New York City” since season 1 in 2008. De Lesseps has not disclosed her total net worth publicly, but she has had quite the career. In addition to starring on RHONY for more than a decade, de Lesseps is also a singer and actress. De Lesseps grew up in Connecticut and has shared with viewers that she did not come from money, but she did work as a nurse for most of her career and later a model.

Luann de Lesseps estimated net worth of $25 to $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Persons. So, how did de Lesseps make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Luann de Lesseps’ net worth:

1. De Lesseps Makes Money From RHONY

As an original cast member on RHONY, de Lesseps has earned a pretty penny or two from the franchise. Bravo nor de Lesseps has discussed the RHONY salary, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been speculation. Prior to season 12 filmed, Radar Online published a report that de Lesseps was asking for $3.5 million for the next season.

“She wants more money than Bethenny [Frankel], which would essentially make her the highest paid housewife,” an insider told the outlet in 2019. Neither party discussed the contract, but de Lesseps is still on the show, so they must’ve come to an agreement.

Frankel has gone on the record that she was indeed paid the most. “I ended up being the highest-paid Housewife when I left because I had leverage and I left [in 2010], and the ratings were affected and they wanted me to come back,” she said on “The Tamron Hall” Show in January. When she first began, Frankel was offered a $7,250 contract, so de Lesseps probably got offered a similar amount at first. for her first season in 2008.

2. De Lesseps’ Life Is a Cabaret

When it comes to de Lesseps’ finances, life is more of a cabaret. The mom of two first made her cabaret debut with her show “Countess And Friends” in 2017. After finding success in her New York City shows, she signed a deal with Live Nation for a multi-show, national tour, per her website.

Due to the pandemic, de Lesseps’ shows are to be announced, but she has shows scheduled for Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, and more. Tickets range in price from $39 to $69 per her Ticketmaster page.

Viewers also watched de Lesseps create a new cabaret show titled “Marry, F**k, Kill.” Her close friend and co-star Sonja Morgan even made an appearance in the second iteration.

3. De Lesseps Has a Few Hit Songs

Similar to many other Housewives, de Lesseps has dabbled in a singing career. Some of her early hits include “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” “Chic C’est La Vie,” and “Girl Code,” all of which have been streamed and downloaded millions of times, per her site. The Countess even has her own Pandora station.

She made a music video for “Chic C’est La Vie” which included former cast members and close friends Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon. De Lesseps took a short break from singing but returned with her dance hit “Feelin’ Jovani,” followed by “Viva La Diva.”

4. The Countess Has Had Miscellaneous Gigs

Most fans know de Lesseps for her love of all things song and dance, but she has dabbled in other careers. She also acted for awhile, appearing in a guest role on an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2011. De Lesseps has had acting roles in the tv movie “Maternal Secrets,” tv series “Difficult People,” and tv series “Eden,” per her IMDb page.

Viewers also watched last season as de Lesseps was in the process of writing a memoir. She has not published it yet, but it may be coming in the next few years. But that isn’t her first book. De Lesseps wrote “Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair” in 2009.

De Lesseps has also bounced along various properties. She owns a home in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons as well as a brand new apartment in the Upper East side. She owned a home in Upstate New York, but it’s unclear if she still owns the home.

5. De Lesseps Was Previously Married to a Count

When viewers first met de Lesseps in 2008, she was raising her two children with her then husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The two first got married in 1993, but things didn’t last and they got divorced in 2009. She may have received spousal support, as he currently has a net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

De Lesseps didn’t let her divorce affect her views on marriage, as she found love with Tom D’Agostino. The couple got married in 2016, but they announced their divorce less than a year later in August 2017. The two signed a prenuptial agreement before their marriage, according to CheatSheet. D’Agostino has a net worth of $55 million as the CEO of the company named Smart Source, per Wealthy Persons.

