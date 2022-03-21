Luann de Lesseps Gives Unexpected Update on RHONY

There have been all kinds of rumors surrounding the future of “The Real Housewives of New York,” but it seems as though everyone is on the same page with the franchise: It’s coming back. The questions that remain, however, are when — and with who?

On November 11, 2021, executive producer Andy Cohen sat down with Michael Rapaport, who was guest-hosting “The Wendy Williams Show” at the time. During the interview, Cohen made it clear that RHONY would be coming back — eventually.

“We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we’re looking at every option,” he said, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. “We are working on it. I love New York. We all love New York,” he added later on in the interview.

Similarly, other RHONY cast members seem to be under the impression that the show will be back in Bravo’s lineup at some point in time.

“I think we’re going to have news soon about the Real Housewives of New York so I’m looking forward to that. You think New York is going anywhere? New York is coming back and we’ll be back stronger than ever, hopefully,” de Lesseps told Access Hollywood on March 10, 2022. However, de Lesseps unexpectedly revealed that she doesn’t know if she will be a part of the cast.

De Lesseps Isn’t Sure About Her Future on RHONY, but Wants to Return





During her interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, de Lesseps shared that she isn’t sure if she will be offered a contract to return to RHONY for another season.

“I never know until I get to that bridge,” de Lesseps said. “I think it would be fun to do another season. It’s going to be season 14, imagine?” she continued.

“We’ve been on the air longer than ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Sex and the City.’ So that’s why I say, ‘New York’s not going anywhere.’ I’m excited for the future of RHONY,” she added.

When de Lesseps was asked who would be her “ultimate dream cast” for RHONY.

“Well, listen, you know, I agree with you. I’d like to see some of the older OGs come back. I’d love [Dorinda Medley] to come back, Kelly Bensimon maybe, maybe a little Tinsley Mortimer, you know, added to what we have I think would be amazing, but who knows what they’re up to now?” de Lesseps responded.

“I’m looking forward to seeing if I come back and I’m looking forward to seeing who they bring back,” she said.

De Lesseps Previously Seemed More Confident About a Return to RHONY

In an interview with Page Six that ran in December 2021, de Lesseps seemed very confident that she’d be returning to the RHONY cast. In fact, she told the outlet that production would often check in with her about adding potential cast members to the mix.

“The casting is not up to me, obviously. Of course, they weigh in with [me] because I’ve been around for a long time,” she told the outlet. “I’ve heard that they’ve got some great candidates. I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one,” she added.

The outlet reported that de Lesseps was “excited” to get back to filming the show.

