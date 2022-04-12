Margaret Josephs Bashes Teresa Giudice Over Parenting Decision

Don’t mess with The Marge.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Margaret Josephs slammed costar Teresa Giudice for allowing her daughter, Gia Giudice, to get involved in the drama during this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” During the March 29 episode, Josephs and Giudice’s daughter went head-to-head after Giudice criticized Josephs for not wearing her mother’s new workout line during the game.

“I think that’s absolutely insane,” Josephs told Page Six at the New You magazine Beauty Awards in Miami on April 7 about Giudice being involved in the season. “Teresa could defend herself and none of Teresa’s friends are ever going to argue with her daughter.”

Josephs continued, “I was very upset that that happened, and I don’t think it belongs. I wish Teresa would have told her not to get involved, but I’m never going to argue with Gia.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs & Giudice Are at Odds With Each Other

So far this season, Josephs and Giudice haven’t exactly been getting along. Josephs has been outspoken about her concerns about Giudice’s new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, to which Giudice has taken offense. After Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends, including that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater. Things will come to a head between them during an upcoming cast trip to Nashville, with an argument that ends in a food fight.

“I’m not sure [we can be friends],” Giudice told Entertainment Tonight about Josephs in January 2022. “I’ve done nothing to Margaret, nothing at all. Didn’t go searching into her past because, of course, she puts it all out there. Not that I even want to, because I don’t want to. You know what I mean? So for someone to try to hurt you for no reason, it’s like, where does that leave you?”

Giudice continued, “I’m hurt and disgusted, I really am. I don’t know. And you know me, it takes a lot for me to forgive someone. So I don’t know. I don’t know, because that’s the thing, I was so down, and then I was so happy. And then you’re trying to hurt me. For what reason? You know what I mean? It’s sad. In life, you should want to pick people up.”

The Reunion Didn’t Mend Things Between Josephs & Giudice

While speaking with E! News on April 7, Josephs admitted that filming the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 reunion didn’t help her relationship with Giudice. In fact, Josephs revealed that she and Giudice aren’t even on speaking terms right now.

“We’re not getting along very well, even after the reunion,” Josephs told the outlet about Giudice. “I talk to Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], I speak to everybody, truthfully. I speak to my entire cast, minus right now, I don’t speak to Teresa because we’re not talking.”

