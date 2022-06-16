PHOTO: Kyle Richards Shares Throwback of Mauricio Umansky & Fans Can’t Get Over it

Kyle Richards had a memory pop up on her phone and decided to share the photo with her Instagram followers.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram Stories to post the pic, which features her husband, Mauricio Umansky, posing with “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel. Richards is in the photo as well, standing behind her husband in a conversation with someone.

Umansky was holding a glass in one hand and had his other arm around Frankel, who stood with one hand on a railing.

“Love when these gems pop up on my phone,” Richards captioned the old photo and adding that it was taken at Umansky’s 25th birthday party. the RHOBH star tagged her husband and Frankel in the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Couldn’t Believe How Great Everyone Looked in the Photo

Shortly after Richards shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, several people took to Reddit to discuss it — and just how young Umansky looks.

“Everyone looks fabulous here,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Bethenny is such a babe. She’s gorgeous,” someone else wrote.

“Mauricio had a GLOW UP over the years,” another comment read.

“Damn! Mo looks 14,” a fourth Reddit user said.

Fans also noticed that Umansky’s shirt read “Maurice” which is the name that his sister-in-law Kim Richards called him when she was on RHOBH.

“He seemingly always went by Maurice. I don’t know when it changed. And I can’t remember if his given name is Maurice or Mauricio. I seem to remember seeing an old real estate listing that had him as Maurice Umansky,” someone pointed out.

“Proof that he used to go by ‘Maurice’ and that’s not just Kim’s weird name for him as has often been suggested lolol,” another Redditor added.

Richards & Frankel’s Friendship Stems Back Years

Play

After Show: Kyle Richards Says Bethenny Frankel Unfollowed Her First | WWHL During the After Show, Kyle Richards says why she unfollowed Bethenny Frankel on social media and Paul Scheer asks Kyle about her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night,… 2021-06-10T02:45:00Z

While some people may have been under the impression that Richards and Frankel became friends at some point during their Housewives years, the two actually go way back.

“When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills,” Richards shared on an earlier episode of RHOBH, according to Us Weekly.

“Kyle and I have always had the exact same friendship for years,” Frankel said in 2017, according to the outlet. “When we first met, we were thick as thieves. Both not really working and just running around,” she added. Frankel also said that she was with Richards when she met Umansky.

Interestingly, Richards and Frankel don’t follow each other on social media. On the June 9, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards revealed that Frankel unfollowed her on Instagram — so she returned the gesture.

“She unfollowed me. And I was like, ‘Why do I want to follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’ So, I just said, ‘I don’t need to keep up with her either, then,'” Richards said, adding, “we still talk and text. We text each other.”

Despite the fact that the two aren’t all over each other’s Instagram accounts, some Redditors love the fact that Frankel and Richards go way back — and are still good friends.

“I watched some of the Amazon Live today with Kyle and Mauricio and they both talked about this picture and mentioned that their friendship goes back ages and they seemed to be super happy to talk about it,” one comment read.

READ NEXT: See How Much Kyle Richards’ Face Has Changed in ‘Then & Now’ Photos