Melissa Gorga Blasted by Fans: ‘Get With the Times’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga often shares photos of herself showing off the latest fashions from her clothing line, Envy by Melissa Gorga, on her Instagram. However, a recent post showing off some summer styles got some criticism from fans who thought that the Bravo star’s clothing line was too limited in the sizes available.

On June 18, Gorga posted a photo of herself in the brand’s Hot Pink Jersey Dress along with a series of photos of swimwear and coverups on other models. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Saturday Lovers. swipe to see the most amazing summer coverups, One piece swimsuits, visors, and sandals!! All JUST IN at @envybymg !! Envybymg.com #rhonj #envybymg.”

While many fans commented on the post that the pieces were gorgeous, others took issue with the limited sizing available. Here is the post:

Gorga Received Criticism for Not Having a Variety of Sizes Available

Gorga’s recent Instagram post showing off her clothing line received some criticism from RHONJ fans, who felt that the Bravolebrity wasn’t being inclusive enough of different body types. One person commented on her Instagram post and said, “Do you ever use models who aren’t a size 0?? Get with the times Melissa.” Another person wrote, “Plus sizes not everyone is a size 6.”

Someone asked, “what sizes do they go up to?” Another person said, “It’s nice stuff but if you aren’t a size 4 forget it.” One person agreed, “Gorgeous all of them but if you don’t have a body like this FORGETABOUTIT……In my next life…” Someone else asked, “Up to what size ?”

One person commented on the photo, “Need to get some real looking women to model are your clothes for all women even women of color?” Another agreed, “Model diversity pls.” One person commented, “Please add plus sizes to your [amazing] line.”

Gorga Opened a New Location of Her Store Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Gorga revealed that she was opening a new Envy boutique that was “double the size” of her other location. The Ridgewood, New Jersey, boutique opened in March 2022.

On March 6, Gorga posted photos of the location, with its white modern interior and green and gold accents. The Bravo star captioned her post, “Omg! Omg!!! @envybymg 2.0!!! We are in Ridgewood baby!!!! Double the size!!!!!” She said the company had been in business for 6 years and thanked her customers for their support.

Gorga first opened her Envy boutique in Montclair, New Jersey, back in 2015 and shared with Bravo TV how important it was for her to have a physical location for her styles and brand. In 2017, her boutique had to close for about a month following a fallout with her business partner, Jackie Robinson.

Gorga reopened the boutique on her own and wrote, “So happy that Envy is all mine!” according to Bravo TV. In May 2022, the RHONJ star shared that her fitness collection was available internationally, selling in the U.S., Australia and in the U.K.

