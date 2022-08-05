Fans React After Real Housewife Calls Her Co-Stars ‘Evil’

Fans are reacting after a “Real Housewives” star posted a caption on Instagram in which she called her co-stars her “evil step sisters.”

The comment was made by Melissa Gorga, who shared a photo of herself while on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast trip to Ireland.

“Cinderella in her castle-with a bunch of her Evil step sisters,” Gorga captioned the pic. She added a crying with laughter emoji and the hashtag “itsajokekaren.” Several people appreciated the joke and found Gorga’s shade funny. However, several RHONJ fans didn’t take too kindly to Gorga’s joke and they let her know how they felt in the comments section of the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHONJ Fans Were Split Following Gorga’s Joke

While it’s no secret that Gorga doesn’t get along with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, she’s also had some differences with other co-stars, including Jennifer Aydin. Details about what may have gone down during the cast trip to Ireland have been sparse at best, but Gorga doesn’t seem shy about stirring the pot — or, at the very least, getting people talking about the upcoming season.

Gorga’s caption was clearly meant to drum up controversy, and it worked. It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section of the post, some finding Gorga’s comment hilarious and other’s not too happy with her.

“Know your audience and surroundings,” one person wrote.

“And then you wonder why Teresa doesn’t like you,” someone else added.

“Melissa, stay humble and work on your storyline,” a third Instagram user said.

“Oh gawd are you still hanging on to the feud with teresa for relevance on rhonj?” another person chimed in, adding the eye rolling emoji.

“I think you got it backward – you are the evil step sister not Cinderella. Professional victim much?” a fifth comment read.

“More like evil sister in-law. you look fabulous honey,” another fan wrote.

Additional comments poured in, many loving Gorga’s shade and others not having any bit of that caption.

Gorga & Giudice’s Tough Relationship Is Expected to Continue Through Season 13

If you’ve been watching RHONJ since its inception, you’re probably very familiar with the dynamics of Gorga and Giudice’s relationship. Sometimes things have been good and other times, things have been terrible. The ups and downs between the two have been captured by Bravo cameras for years.

With season 13 filming in full swing, fans are expecting more of that Giudice-Gorga roller coaster ride to continue.

In early July 2022, Gorga chatted with OK! Magazine about the status of her relationship with Giudice.

“We are a work in progress. I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It’s real. I love being able to tell the world that it’s okay if you have someone in your family that you’re not perfect with,” Gorga told the outlet.

“We’re still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don’t wanna go to lunch. It’s never perfect. It might be one day, but it’s not right now,” she added.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Deletes Nasty Message About Co-Star