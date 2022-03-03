Melissa Gorga Claims Bill Aydin ‘Can’t Stand’ Wife Jennifer

Jennifer Aydin’s marriage to her husband, Bill, has been a main storyline on the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

On the season premiere episode of the Bravo reality show, RHONJ veteran Margaret Josephs spilled the shocking secret that Jennifer’s plastic surgeon husband had a two-year affair with a co-worker at his practice. Jennifer has been in defense mode ever since, and she finally came to blows with Melissa Gorga during a gathering at her Jersey Shore house.

Melissa Gorga Said Bill Aydin Can’t Stand His Own Wife

On the March 1 episode of RHONJ, things got ugly after Jennifer Aydin called out Joe Gorga for getting involved in past social media drama between her and his wife. Jennifer even called Joe a “little b**** girl,” which spawned a full-on physical brawl between the two women. Bill Aydin walked away didn’t attempt to step in to break up his wife’s fight.

After Bravo security was forced to step in, the Gorgas and several other couples hopped into a sprinter van, where Melissa Gorga announced that she thinks Bill Aydin is turned off to his wife.

“Personally, I think Bill can’t stand her,” Melissa said. “Sorry.”

Melissa later told Joe of Jennifer, “She called you a b**** because her husband walks to the other end of the pier as she’s in another woman’s face.”

Jennifer did confront her husband after everyone left.

“You didn’t say anything,” she told him, before noting that the other couples were probably all talking about their marriage now. “’He didn’t defend her once, he probably can’t stand her,’” Jennifer added. “That’s probably what they’re thinking right now.”

Joe Gorga Cracked a Bad Joke About the Aydins Marriage

During a March 1 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Joe Gorga weighed in on host Andy Cohen’s questions about the Aydins. After Cohen asked him if it’s a “red flag” that Bill didn’t stand up for Jennifer when she got into the fight with Melissa or does he think men need to stay out of the women’s business, Joe did not hold back.

“Definitely not,” he said. “No one’s going near my wife. Bill was like ‘Please kill her… beat her.’ He ran…”

Joe then quickly clarified that he was just kidding.

“No no no,” he said. “It was a joke, it was a joke. I’m a comedian!”

Jennifer Aydin Said She is Happy She Forgave Her Husband

Despite calling out her husband for not having her back, Jennifer has stated that she’s happy she forgave her Bill for his infidelity more than 10 years ago. The couple, who share children, Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia, vowed to never talk about Bill’s affair for the sake of their kids.

In January, Jennifer told E! News, “When I decided to forgive him, I forgave him and I forgot about it and that was his past. …We are in a place where we’re just going to filter out the noise and not let anybody ruin our happiness. …We will move hell and high water in order to keep it intact and happy,”

As for Bill, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” before his affair news was made public, he defended pampering his wife with a lavish lifestyle and an unlimited credit card budget.

“Listen, any woman who gives you five kids gets all the carte blanche,” Bill said in 2021, per BravoTV.com.

