RHONJ Star Admits to Having ‘Past Altercations’ With Louie Ruelas

Louie Ruelas has been living his best life as a married man, celebrating love with his new wife, Teresa Giudice. The two got married on August 6, 2022, and have been enjoying their time as newlyweds ever since.

However, as the lovebirds jetted off the Europe on their honeymoon, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, released a podcast episode in which they talked a bit about their decision to skip Ruelas and Giudice’s wedding. In addition, the Gorgas said a few things that suggested that they’re not exactly on the best terms with Ruelas, despite how they’ve made it seem on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

As the podcast went on, Melissa and Joe both hinted that things haven’t always been great between them and Ruelas.

Melissa & Joe Said They’ve Been Holding on to Things

At one point during the podcast, Melissa explained that she doesn’t benefit from revealing secrets or rumors about other people because it doesn’t make her feel good to cause another family pain.

“There was many things I’ve held on to, that I haven’t said out loud because it would be hurtful,” Melissa said. “And, for me, I don’t get the big… what would be the point for me to hurt another family? What? What am I going to get out of that?” she questioned. “I want nothing to do with hurting another family,” she added.

Melissa then talked about her and Joe knowing things that they have chosen not to bring up because they don’t want to hurt Giudice.

“And us, by the way, not doing that, knowing what we know, and having past altercations with Louie that we’ve never talked about and that we’ve decided to kind of push under the rug because we want Teresa to be happy,” she said.

Fans Reacted to Melissa & Joe’s Comments About Louie on Social Media

Not long after the podcast was released, fans took to Reddit to discuss some of the things that Joe and Melissa said — and the topic of Joe and Melissa keeping secrets came up.

“I listened as well and found it interesting that they claim to have so many secrets about Teresa etc that they’ve never brought up because they’re ‘good people’. I’m no Teresa fan but talk about delusional. She has so much dirt on Joe and Melissa she could fill the Grand Canyon,” one person said.

“Pretty sure bringing up “secrets” on a public forum is…the same as telling them. I’m pretty sure the Gorga’s were what made me stop watching ages ago – Joe’s machismo is… (so was Joe Giudice’s). And I’m from New Jersey,” someone else added.

“I can only hope that Melissa and Joe are finally exposed for their shadiness. Personally I think they are no different than Tre. They have just mastered the art of projecting the right persona to endear themselves to viewers. Tre has no filter whatsoever so she is viewed as being the problem. Because of how savvy they are about pithier perception so much of the dirt they do gets dismissed,” a third Redditor wrote.

