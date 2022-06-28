RHONJ Star Shares Rare Photos of Her Son

Melissa Gorga is in proud mom mode. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared photos of her son’s graduation, and fans had quite a reaction.

The Bravo star has been married to Joe Gorga since 2004 and they share three children together: Antonia, Gino, and Joey, according to Us Weekly. Antonia was featured the most on the most recent season of RHONJ in 2022, with a storyline about a knee injury that kept her from doing gymnastics.

Fans have seen much less of the Gorga sons, which may be why Melissa’s recent social media post sparked a big reaction.

Melissa Gorga Shared Photos of Her Son Gino’s Graduation

In a photo posted to Instagram in June 2022, Melissa posed with her middle child as he graduated from middle school. The mom of three wore a black jumpsuit with a white jacket over it while her 14-year-old son wore a white tuxedo jacket and black pants. A second snap showed the eighth-grade graduate posing in front of the pool at the family’s Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home.

“GINO is going to high school,” Melissa captioned the post. “Congratulations to my shy boy- I know you’re going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday.”

The post received comments from several of Melissa’s RHONJ co-stars, including Margaret Josephs, who wrote, “Congrats to Gino and all the Gorgas!!”

Others couldn’t believe how grown up and “handsome” the middle Gorga child has become.

“Who is this? This can’t be Gino,” wrote journalist Dave Quinn.

“Wow!!! He’s so grown up!!! Congratulations Gino!” another follower wrote.

“He looks like his aunt Teresa and grandfather Gorga. Congratulations Gino,” added another fan.

“Omg he has grown up so much, I didn’t even recognize him. Congratulations!” another chimed in.

In April 2022, Melissa admitted that even she couldn’t believe how fast her son was growing up. She captioned an Instagram photo as she posed with both Gino and Joey Jr. to reveal she was taken back after seeing her sons on TV.

“It’s crazy how we just filmed the show like 6 months ago! And watching even my boys on TV tonight they look dramatically different & younger then this picture taken this weekend! I cannot believe how kids change so quickly,” the RHONJ star wrote.

Joe Gorga Missed His Son’s Graduation Ceremony

While Melissa also took to her Instagram stories to document the special night with pics of Gino’s classmates and the graduation ceremony at the school auditorium, her husband was noticeably absent from the big night.

“So proud of you, I love you. Wish I was there,” Joe Gorga commented on his wife’s post.

Several fans questioned why Joe missed his eldest son’s graduation milestone. “Why aren’t you there? These are moments you don’t miss!” one commenter wrote.

According to Page Six, the Gorga patriarch missed his son’s graduation because he had already committed to a comedy show gig at a venue in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Missing the graduation was surely hard on Joe Gorga. He previously told The Daily Dish that “family must always come first.”

“I’ve learned that I am actually a great dad and my whole life revolves around my children,” he said in 2020. “Everything I do is to benefit them and my wife.” He also noted that the “most important lesson” a parent can teach their children is to “be kind and to work hard in life.”

While he didn’t make it to Gino’s graduation, Joe posted photos from the night on Instagram with the caption, “Congratulations @ginogorga, you’re growing up so fast. Love you. #graduation #son.”

