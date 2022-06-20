Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Ridiculed Over ‘Awkward’ Exchange

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on June 5 and two “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars, sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, were in charge of presenting one of the awards.

On June 15, Gorga posted the clip on Instagram showing the bit that she and Giudice did in the lead-up to presenting the nominees in that category. The RHONJ star wrote as the caption of her post, “I mean. We’re soooooo not competitive. In case you missed the @mtv movie & tv awards. #rhonj #mtv.” Here is the post:

Gorga began their exchange by saying, “You know, as a Jersey Housewife, people make up a lot of stuff about you.” Giudice added, “Yeah, they say I’m competitive even with my family. Me?” Gorga said, “I mean, what do they even know about our family. We never talk about who makes the best Sunday sauce.”

Giudice continued, “Who’s got the most followers…” Gorga added, “Who is actually Italian.” After each point, both Gorga and Giudice pointed to themselves to say that they were the “winner” of the category. Gorga then said, “I mean competition is just not our style,” before Guidice added, “Here are the nominees for best competition series.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Were a Lot of Reactions From Fans Who Said It Was ‘Cringy’ & ‘Awkward’

There were a lot of reactions in the comments of Gorga’s posts, with a lot of people saying the exchange was “awkward” or “cringy.” One person commented, “Teresa sounds like such a clueless person smh.” Someone else said, “It was a little corny.” Another replied, “A LOT CORNY!!!” Another person wrote, “This is embarrassing.” Someone said, “So fake.”

One person wrote, “Yep…. They may have lots of followers but it’s sure not for their acting skills!!” Another person commented, “they should’ve done a couple rehearsals lol too stiff and low budget.” Someone else agreed, “Should’ve practiced lol.” One commenter said, “awkward.” Someone wrote, “fell flat.” Another added, “so awkward!”

Someone wrote, “Melissa has more followers…fact checked.” Another said, “I like how teresa says she has the most followers like that isn’t an objective stat lol and everybody can’t get on insta and see Melissa has more followers lol.” Another wrote, “Ugh I cant.” Someone said, “That was sooo cringy.”

Melissa & Joe Gorga Spoke About Filming Season 13 of RHONJ at a Movie Premiere

Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga spoke about the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” just a few weeks after the finale of season 12, during a recent appearance. The couple spoke with Extra TV at the premiere of “Halftime,” Jennifer Lopez’s film, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Melissa Gorga said, “I’ll tell you this, I just left a scene to come here… That was pretty epic what we just filmed,” confirming that filming for the 13th season of the show is underway. Joe Gorga also said, “Another epic scene, it just keeps going. You can’t make this s*** up.”

Viewers saw Joe Gorga walk out at the season 12 reunion and announce that he was quitting the show, but he told Extra TV that Andy Cohen was a key reason for him returning to RHONJ. “I didn’t really want to come back,” he said. “Can’t deal with the family drama anymore. It’s like, enough.” That said, the couple said they’re happy to put the drama aside for Giudice’s upcoming nuptials to Louis Ruelas. “We can always push aside the family drama for a wedding, right?” Melissa Gorga asked. “At the end of the day, everybody just wants to see Teresa happy.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother