NeNe Leakes Reveals Heartbreaking News About Her Husband’s Health

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes shared an emotional update that her husband, Gregg Leakes’, cancer has returned. Leakes was previously diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, and fans watched the emotional journey during season 11.

Leakes has been in the hospital for a week after undergoing surgery, Leakes told The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live on Monday, June 28. “He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” she said. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

The 66-year-old mom of two revealed that she has not previously discussed her husband’s condition. “It’s difficult,” she told the outlet, and added that he has been, “different.” She confessed, “He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

She then asked for prayers saying, “I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg…pray for his strength…and pray for me, too.”

Leakes Has Been Open About Her Husband’s Past Cancer Journey

Leakes was one of the Real Housewives originals, as she starred on RHOA from season 1 in 2008 to season 7. She then left and came back full-time in seasons 10 through 12. During that time, Leakes was open and honest about her husband’s health troubles.

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that,” Leakes originally said in 2018 per E! “It’s a very hard role to take care of someone. I feel like, if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt — it’s going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice.”

She added, “I put on a brave face, but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I’ve had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it’d be like, ‘This b**** cries too much.'”

Gregg Leakes also spoke out about his journey saying, as reported by E! News, “I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that, ‘We need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it.’ I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go.’ I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.'”

Leakes’ Cancer Diagnosis Put a Strain on Their Marriage

As RHOA fans know, the Leakes had been through a few challenges. The couple first got married in 1997 and then divorced in 1997, but they remarried in 2013. No relationship is perfect, and situations can occasionally place a strain on them.

For the Leakes, both party was open about how Gregg Leakes’ cancer affected their marriage. In fact, the two nearly got a divorce, she confessed during the season 12 reunion. She tweeted in 2018, per People, “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

He appeared on the same reunion and stood up for her wife saying, “It was difficult at times. I’m not a poster child for kindness….Nobody’s perfect. There was some times, but most times it was on me.”

