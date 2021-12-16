Nene Leakes Slammed After Report Surfaces That She’s Dating Again

Nene Leakes‘ husband, Gregg Leakes, died in September 2021 after a battle with cancer. It has been two months since Gregg’s death, and TMZ is reporting that Nene is moving on — romantically.

Rumors that Nene was seeing someone hit a fever pitch on December 15, 2021, after she shared some Instagram photos from her birthday celebration — and she appeared to be with a new man.

According to the report, Nene is dating a businessman by the name of Nyonisela Sioh. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been dating her new guy for an unknown amount of time. The two were set up Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Nene Is Moving on too Fast

It didn’t take long for fans to weigh in on whether or not they approve of Nene’s decision to look for love again, just three months after her husband’s tragic death. Many took to the comments section of TMZ’s Facebook post to slam the reality star for dating.

“God! That was fast… If someone is the Love of my Life, I won’t be quick to be in another relationship. I’ll need time to heal,” one Facebook user commented.

“My sweet husband just died from cancer on Oct 21st and their is NO WAY I can even think about dating again, nonetheless do it,” added another.

“Wow! That’s quick..I lost my husband over 3 yrs.ago, I don’t even think about dating someone else?..were all different that’s for sure..good luck to her,” a third comment read.

“Wow, was the first date at her husband’s funeral? That was fast,” a fourth person wrote.

“To each their own but dang that was fast,” another social media user added.

Nene Limited the Comments on Her Birthday Post

Since word is out that Nene is moving on in her love life, some fans have taken to her Instagram account to share their opinions on her decision to start dating again. While the comments are few and far between the “happy birthday” messages, Nene has limited the comments on her birthday post — the one where she’s standing next to Nyonisela Sioh, who owns a suit company located in Charlotte, North Carolina, in two of the pics.

Nene hasn’t spoken out about her rumored new relationship, not has she confirmed that she and Sioh are an item, but it looks like she’s happy, which many of her fans completely support.

“Guys… he had cancer for a LONG time and was in poor health for a while before he passed. You have no idea what they talked about before it happened. He could’ve told her to start dating whenever she felt ready or met someone that made her happy. Stop judging,” one Facebook user commented on the report, showing support for Nene and giving her the benefit of the doubt.

“He’s a good looking dude! Good for her! Nene stayed true to her vows, and now she’s free to do whatever the hell she wants! Go live ya best life,” added another.

“Good for her. Cancer is not an overnight death. This was a long process for them. I’m glad she’s moving on and living. That’s what Greg would have wanted,” a third person added.

