Fans React to Old Picture of RHOBH Star Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton had a prominent role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” during the show’s eleventh season, which premiered in 2021.

The Instagram account, MyFamilyGenie, shared an older picture of Kathy in celebration of her 63rd birthday on March 13, 2022. The photo showed the “RHOBH” star standing in a room with a green-carpeted floor. She placed her hands on her hips and looked directly at the camera. She sported a plunging black dress, sheer black stockings, and pink zebra print pumps. The socialite wore her blond locks in a voluminous style.

“Happiest of birthdays to @kathyhilton!” read the caption of the post.

Some commenters took the time to compliment Kathy.

“Beautiful,” shared one Instagram user.

“Omg!! This woman never ages!! Love you @kathyhilton,” added a different person.

A handful of fans also shared that they believed she resembled her daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton when she was younger.

“Paris looks so much like you,” shared a fan.

“Yessss love it!! Looks so much like Nicky! (And Paris) lol!” wrote a different person.

A few Instagram users commented that they believed Kathy and her sisters, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, look different than how they did when they were younger.

“Kathy, Kyle and Kim have had so much work. Unrecognisable now. Especially Kyle,” wrote a commenter.

“yep. They look like different people,” agreed another.

“I swear they’ve all had at least 2 nose jobs. Not hating, they’re gorgeous. Wish I had the funds for a little nip/tuck 😂,” chimed in a third person.

Kathy Hilton Discussed ‘RHOBH’ in June 2021

During a joint Entertainment Tonight interview in June 2021, Kathy and Kyle discussed “RHOBH” season 11. Kathy shared why she decided to become “a friend of” on the show’s eleventh season.

“I think [Kyle] being persistent and between getting calls from producers and you back and forth back and forth it really does. It really does prove with me at least if you push and push and push, you finally win me,” said the 63-year-old.

Kathy also suggested that she was surprised that fans found her to be humorous in “RHOBH” season 11.

“The things that I thought were funny and really fabulous were not used on the show. I didn’t think that anything was really that funny,” admitted the mother of three.

Kyle then chimed in that she believed her sister is often unintentionally funny.

“The thing is you are so funny when you are trying to be funny but when you are not trying to be funny is when you are actually hilarious, when you are just being you. And I know you don’t get that or see that but it’s just the littlest things,” said the “Halloween” star.

Kyle Richards Spoke About ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 in March 2022

While speaking to People magazine in March 2022, Kyle shared whether Kathy will be on “RHOBH” season 12.

“She doesn’t show up as much this season because she was busy doing [daughter] Paris’ wedding and all of that. But she’s definitely there and she’s always funny,” stated the reality television star.

Kyle also gave some information about the new “RHOBH” star, Diana Jenkins. The 53-year-old shared that “[s]he’s extremely smart, opinionated, outspoken, beautiful.” She told the publication:

She’s somebody who you look at her, and you think, ‘My God, this woman. Talk about over the top.’ She’s very extra. She admits that herself, but she also is someone — she comes from Bosnia. She’s someone who’s been through war and seen all that — so she’s a very multi-dimensional woman and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her.

