Daughter of Real Housewives Star Claims Mom Is ‘Shady’

During an episode of her new podcast, Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton claimed that their mom, Kathy Hilton, lied about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“First of all, my mom was so shady about the whole thing,” Nicky Hilton said during her sister’s new podcast, This Is Paris. “Pretty much every year this rumors surfaces: ‘Kathy Hilton is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And we’re like, ‘No she’s not.’ This year was no different.”

Nicky Hilton explained that when she asked her mother if she was joining, her mom denied it. Later, however, their mother finally confessed. “She goes, ‘Well, they’ve asked me and I’m thinking about it, but I’m probably not going to do it,'” Nicky Hilton said. “Cut to Paris and I in Soho walking down the street and our friend FaceTimes us being like, ‘I see your mom is on the Real Housewives…PEOPLE magazine just confirmed it.'”

Paris Hilton then added, “My mom lied to us, pretended she wasn’t doing it, wouldn’t admit it. There’s no way she would do this if there was not a pandemic happening and she wasn’t so bored at home for the last year. There’s no way she would have said yes. They’ve asked her every year.”

In October 2020, it was announced that Kathy Hilton, who is the sister of Kyle Richards , would be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend of” during the upcoming season.

The Sisters Do Not Want Their Mom Joining the Show

During the podcast episode, the sisters also revealed that they disapproved of their mother’s decision to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I’m not knocking the show, I love the show. I am a huge fan,” Nicky Hilton explained. “But if someone were to ask me, ‘Do you want your mother on it?’ No!”

The star continued, “She doesn’t know what she’s getting into! Barron [Hilton] told me they were filming a few weeks from the house … and he could hear the shouting from his bedroom.”

Although it’s not entirely clear why the sisters do not want their mother involved in the show, it could be because it has caused drama between the families before. During the early seasons of the show, their other sister, Kim Richards, joined the show, which strained her and Kyle’s relationship.

One Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks That Kathy Hilton Will Be Reality TV ‘Gold’

Although Hilton’s kids may not want her on the show, there is one person who is looking forward to her debut, and that is former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp said that Hilton will be reality TV “gold.”

“I love her,” Mellencamp told Us Weekly. “She is hilarious, by the way. She is gonna be TV gold, she’s so funny, she lights up the screen.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return this coming spring.

READ NEXT: Former RHONJ Star Puts Teresa Giudice on Blast