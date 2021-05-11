Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To Costar’s Ex-Husband

In a new Instagram post, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams confirmed that she is indeed engaged to her costar Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon Guobadia.

On May 10, Williams posted a photo to Instagram of her side-by-side with Guobadia, explaining the news in the caption. “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams began.

Williams continued, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

In the caption, Williams also noted that she and Falynn Guobadia were no longer friends. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Williams wrote. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Over this past weekend, rumors sparked that something was going on between Williams and Guobadia, after the star posted a few photos cozied up to Guobadia. Fans had spotted a new engagement ring on Williams’ finger and began to suspect that something was going on, according to Page Six. It turns out that the fans were right!

Guobadia Showed off the Ring in His Instagram Post

Around the same time that Williams announced the engagement, Guobadia did, too. Guobadia took to his Instagram page to show off the engagement ring that he got Williams, and posted an emotional caption to match.

“Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when,” Guobadia wrote. “Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves.”

Guobadia continued, “We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.”

News of Guobadia’s Split Surfaced Very Recently

Although it’s unclear what Guobadia and Williams’ relationship timeline was, Williams’ costar, Falynn Guobadia, only announced her split from Simon Guobadia in April 2021. Guobadia announced the split in an Instagram story, which was captured by Heavy at the time.

Guobadia wrote in her Instagram story, “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

