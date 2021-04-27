Ramona Singer Shades Dorinda Medley While Promoting New Season

In a new interview, “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer is throwing some shade at Dorinda Medley and other former castmates.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight on April 27, Singer said, “When a cast member leaves, somehow we just pick up where it was left off and don’t really notice that they’re gone. We’re all just like, cog in the wheel and… or a spoke in the wheel, and if one goes, the wheel keeps going. So it was fine.”

During the interview, Singer also shared that she doesn’t currently have any kind of relationship with her ex-friend Medley, although she wishes her well. The “Real Housewives of New York” star also added that if Medley were to return for Season 14, she wouldn’t exactly welcome her with open arms.

“I don’t know if she’s ready to come back,” Singer told Entertainment Tonight about Medley.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York” will return on Tuesday, May 4, at 9/8c on Bravo.

Singer Also Took a Shot at Bethenny Frankel

Singer also did not hold back when talking about another former castmate, Bethenny Frankel. The “Real Housewives of New York” star said that the news of Frankel’s engagement was “very calculated,” as she announced it on the same day the season 13 trailer dropped.

“Of course she did it on purpose!” Singer said to Entertainment Tonight. “Come on, you know Bethenny very well.”

After Frankel announced her engagement, a source told Page Six that the “Real Housewives of New York” ladies were irritated about her timing. “They’re all confused why she’s still obsessed with ‘RHONY’ and would orchestrate her engagement news to come out the same time as the trailer for the show,” the source said at the time.

The insider continued, “Bethenny is just being her petty self, but she can’t take away the cast’s happiness or how hard they worked this season during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Singer and Medley Fought Publicly During the Summer

Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/zh5Bmf1fzT — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) July 4, 2020

It’s no secret that Singer and Medley aren’t on the best of terms anymore. Over this past summer, the two fought publicly on social media, as Medley called out Singer a lot about her behavior. On July 4, 2020, Medley tweeted that Singer needed to get a coronavirus test “ASAP.” Singer allegedly had been to the same party in The Hamptons as Kimberly Guilfoyle, an aide to former President Donald Trump who tested positive for the virus after attending the party.

In the tweet, Medley wrote, “Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger.”

In October, Medley went off on Singer again on social media, as she posted a TikTok meme on her Instagram page that compared Singer to Trump. “I don’t appreciate the negative things she continues to say about me and at this point in my life I don’t need any negativity like that around me,” Singer told The Daily Mail after the debacle.

