Inside Why Some of the Real Housewives Have Gotten Fired

During a recent interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish Podcast, a producer on The Real Housewives of Potomac opened up about the many elements that go into making a show, including how they decide which cast members to keep, and which to let go of at the end of a season.

“There’s a lot of people involved in that process and we don’t always say we wanna change it up. It all depends on what is going on in someone’s lives,” Kemar Bassaragh told The Daily Dish in mid-October. Bassargh is an executive producer on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“For example, if you’re following me, and you were on my journey, and I got married and had a kid, and you were following all this stuff and then you were like, so what is going on in your life coming up?” Bassaragh told The Daily Dish. “And I was like, ‘Honestly, that’s really it. Like, I’m married. I have a child. Like, there’s nothing new that I can show you.’ That’s usually what happens when someone doesn’t get invited back to our show, because it’s really because of what’s happening in their lives.”

Bassaragh continued, “If they’re at a stalemate, you don’t wanna come back and watch the same exact thing in someone’s lives happening over and over and over again. You wanna see progression and if they’re at a point in their lives when they’re like, ‘Guys, you know, everything that I’ve done, I’m tapped out,’ it’s usually a mutual decision where everyone is like, ‘well, you know, we really like you, but unfortunately, there’s nothing new happening in your lives, and we’ve already followed you as much as we can.’”

Many Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Were Recently Fired

Recently, many “OG” or popular Real Housewives stars were let go from their franchise. On August 25, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York announced on Instagram that she would not be coming back to the show, but it was later revealed that she was fired. “I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year.” Medley recently revealed on an October 6 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B.

Both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were also fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of Season 15. During an Instagram Live last January with Andy Cohen, Judge let it slip that she was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I’m not cheap Andy, and that’s why I got fired!” Judge said on the Live, according to Us Weekly.

Bassaragh Revealed Some More Behind the Scenes Secrets

Bassaragh also revealed some more behind the scenes secrets of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bassaragh said that since the confessional interviews can be long, it’s important to keep the ladies happy. “So, just get them comfortable with their favorite snacks, favorite drinks,” Bassaragh said on The Daily Dish. “And you can talk to them for hours.”

Bassaragh also shared that the women of The Real Housewives of Potomac love to drink champagne during their interviews and that Gizelle Bryant likes to snack on Cheetos. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday at 9/8c.

