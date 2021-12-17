RHOBH Fans Speculate About Casting Changes Following ‘Big’ News Teaser

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are speculating about big news that is supposed to drop next week.

In a teaser Twitter post, Hollywood Life deputy editor and “Real Housewives“ podcast host (“Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!”) Chris Rogers revealed that something big is about to happen for the Beverly Hills-based Bravo franchise.

“Just got word that BIG #RHOBH news is coming Monday,” Rogers tweeted on December 16, 2021.

The 11th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ starred Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kathy Hilton appeared as a “friend of“ the Housewives.

Season 12 started filming with the entire previous cast except for Hilton, but production was halted after Rinna, Jayne, and Beauvais all tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News.

Fans Reacted to the Teaser, With Many Speculating that Either Someone is Getting Promoted or Someone is Getting Demoted on RHOBH

As teasers for the upcoming RHOBH news hit social media, fans reacted. On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Word on the street is that Sutton quit the show…but it’s not confirmed yet.”

In comments on Instagram, others speculated that Kim Richards will return to the show to film with her sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. Others wondered if the big news is that Hilton was promoted to a full-time Housewife or if a longtime RHOBH veteran is finally leaving the show.

“A Christmas miracle would be that Rinna is finally being demoted or better yet leaving the show,” one viewer wrote.

“#RHOBH has the largest cast of any franchise. Something’s gotta give because Kathy is not coming back for cheap. The veterans already have exorbitant salaries,” another fan tweeted.

“Possible theories,” an Instagram user wrote. “Denise [Richards] coming back?…Lisa quitting because of her daughter’s tiktok, Erika quitting because she’s being advised to, Sheree Zampino getting a diamond, Kim coming back…or better yet K*le quit! Lmao.”

“Is [Camille Grammer] coming back?!? We need her to give these ladies a reality check!!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Others noted that former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp was recently spotted filming with Kyle Richards.

“Hopefully that news is a two-year break to rebrand and recast. Everyone,” another viewer tweeted.

There Have Been Rumors About a New Housewife Joining the Cast

While Bravo has yet to confirm, there have been rumors about a new lady joining the RHOBH cast. According to All About RH, socialite Sanela Diana Jenkins has joined the season 12 cast. In November, Jenkins attended a RHOBH cast filming event at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood.

As for Hilton’s status, it would be a shocker if the “big” news is that she has signed on to the show as a full-time Housewife.

While she has inked a deal to return to the Bravo reality show in 2022, Hilton previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would never want to be a full-time cast member on the reality show her sister Kyle has starred in since 2010.

“I will never hold a diamond, ever, that I can tell you,” Hilton said in June 2021. “I have a lot on my plate right now and working on some interesting, exciting things. I wouldn’t have time.”

