Kathy Hilton Skips RHOBH Finale as Co-Stars Go Glam for Season 12 Gala

It’s a wrap for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The cast members for the Bravo reality show gathered at the home of Kyle Richards to film the season 12 finale over the weekend, but one star was missing from the glamorous event.

According to an Instagram post shared by podcast host Zack Peter, Kathy Hilton skipped multiple group filming events last week with her co-stars Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino.

“Kathy Hilton did NOT show up to the finale, Garcelle’s party on Fri, or Erika’s hair launch on Wed,” the “No Filter With Zack Pete” host wrote. “Seems she’s avoiding the cast events.”

A rep for Hilton told Radar Online that she “filmed all day” on Thursday, February 10. But missing the finale filming is kind of a big deal—even for a “friend of” the cast, and especially since it took place at her own sister’s house.

The Other RHOBH Stars Posed For Photos at a Glamorous Launch Gala

For the RHOBH season 12 finale, the cast members, sans Hilton, were dressed to the nines for the global launch event for the Princess Grace Foundation’s Grace de Monaco luxury brand.

Several of the Bravo stars, including Richards, Stracke, Beauvais, and newcomer Jenkins posed in glamorous gowns and spectacular jewels for the event, which was held in the backyard of Richards’ Encino, California estate.

You can see some of the photos from the event below.

The RHOBH husbands were also decked out in their black tie best. Hilton “liked” a photo of Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, from the event and commented with heart emoji, but did not respond to followers who asked her why she wasn’t at the party.

There Were Rumors of Major Season 12 Drama With Hilton Ahead of the Finale Taping

There have been rumors of rampant fighting and other drama during filming for the 12th season of RHOBH, including stories about an explosive cast trip to Aspen that resulted in Hilton contacting her husband to help get her out of there. During an Instagram Live with E! News, Hilton explained that she became nervous when her RHOBH co-stars all went out and left her alone at the house they were staying at in Aspen.

“I was left in the house by myself at one point,” Hilton said. “And it was about 3:00 in the morning. …I started getting scared, hearing all the noises. I didn’t know what to do.”

There have also been rumors that Hilton was feuding with Rinna and stopped filming RHOBH over it.

As for her missing the season 12 finale, Hilton’s manager told Radar Online that she had never planned to be there because she had a prior commitment with her husband in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Kathy did not refuse to film,” the rep told the outlet. “Kathy and Rick have always planned on being in Palm Beach this weekend with her for the week. Kathy’s also hosting a charity event with her daughter, Nicky, in Palm Beach… So this was all planned way in advance. Production was always aware of the schedule.”

“[Bravo] had no problem with that because a ‘friend’ doesn’t show up in every episode,” the rep added. “Kathy filmed with Kyle on Thursday, and Lisa came over and she filmed with the two of them. That was how her arch ended.“

But Hilton’s manager did not deny reports that the RHOBH “friend” fought with her co-stars during her final moments of filming the Bravo reality show.

“And as far as fighting with people and stuff, I mean, that’s what these shows do,” the rep said. “She filmed with Lisa Thursday. It was what it was, but she did it and she’s done with the season. And she’ll see everyone when she starts doing the promotions and all that.”

