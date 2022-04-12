RHOBH Star Reveals More About Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Drama

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung-Minkoff is clearing the air when it comes to the suspected feud between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

In the recently released season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer, the two sisters are seen confronting each other as Lisa Rinna tells Hilton, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.”

“I feel like you hate me or something,” Richards says to her sister in the trailer. “How could you say those things?”

But even though this upcoming season seems like it will be full of drama, Minkoff maintained that it’s hard for any family to be perfect.

“They’re family and they’re sisters, and there’s no way that any family could keep it perfect all the time,” Minkoff told Us Weekly about the sisters at the Kids Choice Awards on April 9. “And when you’re on a reality show, you’re going to show the ups and downs of it. Most people get to show the ups. Social media is up, like, perfect, perfect. When I fight with my brother, I’m not posting it, right? And then when you put yourself in the situation and out there, it’s going to come out, but they love each other.”

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Recently Defended Hilton

During an April 7 interview with Page Six, star Garcelle Beauvais spoke out about the trailer and the drama that was heading Hilton’s way. Not only is Hilton feuding with Richards, but there have been rumors that she also had disagreements with the other ladies this season.

“I thought it was good,” Beauvais said about the trailer. “I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season. And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

Beauvais added about Hilton, “I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

Richards Teased the Season 12 Premiere

Even though Richards could be at the center of the drama this season, she also recognizes that there was “so much going on” with the entire cast during filming.

“But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one,” Richards told People in March 2022. “It’s just so interesting how life is… people always say, ‘How does all this stuff go on?'”

Richards continued, explaining to the outlet, “Dorit [Kemsley] had the home invasion. And then all this stuff with Erika. You’re going to see a much lighter side of her, a much more open side of her. But you’ll see what I mean when it airs.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star added, “Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on. Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

