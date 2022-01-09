Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Dubs Heather Dubrow as ‘Biggest Diva Housewife’

After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow returned to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for its sixteenth season. During season 16, episode 2, the Bravo personality invited her co-stars over for a dinner party. However, at the event, Gina Kirschenheiter informed Dubrow that Shannon Beador shared that Nicole James “had sued [her] husband,” Dr. Terry Dubrow. Following the conversation, Dubrow went upstairs to talk to her husband and requested the “RHOC” film crew to cease filming.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Heather Dubrow on Her Podcast

While recording a January 2022 episode of her podcast “Two T’s In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame commented on Dubrow’s behavior at her dinner party.

During the podcast episode, Arroyave shared a question sent in by a fan, which read, “who do you think the biggest diva Housewife is?” Judge responded that she believed former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes could qualify as a diva. Arroyave then shared that she believes Dubrow could take the title as “biggest diva Housewife.”

“I was basing it more on who I think currently is and I’m sorry, I’ve got to say Heather Dubrow right now because if you think you can stop production in the middle of the episode or while you’re filming, that’s diva behavior,” said Arroyave.

The 40-year-old then compared Dubrow’s behavior to how former ‘RHOBH” star Denise Richards reacted during a conversation with Kyle Richards in season 10, episode 20. During the “RHOBH” episode, the actress got heated and exclaimed “Bravo, Bravo, f***ing Bravo” in an attempt to end production.

“It’s very ‘Bravo, Bravo, f***ing Bravo,’” asserted Arroyave.

Judge then stated that Dubrow was not successful in her attempt to stop filming. She noted, however, that the camera crew did give her a brief reprieve. She then referenced that Dr. Terry Dubrow had a conversation with James, where he explained that no harm was done as she had dropped the lawsuit, at the dinner party.

“It gave her enough time to go upstairs, prep Terry about what was going on, let’s come up with a plan, and then we’ll go downstairs and continue,” stated Judge.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Dinner Party in a December 2021 Interview

During a December 2021 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Dubrow discussed her ill-fated dinner party, which was catered by the famed restaurant Nobu.

“It was a lot, I didn’t expect it to happen. I was like, ‘Okay I’m going to throw the first dinner party of the season, this is fabulous, and you guys know me, when I plan the party, I plan the party, there were lots of elements to the party, so many different areas and things to do,” said the reality television star.

She then noted that her guests did not get to enjoy the evening that she planned.

“It was like the party was completely hijacked in such a hideous way and I felt so completely blindsided and betrayed and pissed and upset and I just didn’t expect that season to start that way,” stated Dubrow.

New episodes of “RHOC” premiere on Wednesdays on Bravo.

